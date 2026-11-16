Dehradun, A buckwheat dosa sizzling with mountain flavours, a steaming bowl of red rice and nettle khichdi, sattu halwa prepared with pahadi ghee and traditional delicacies from the remote Spiti valley. The Himalayan food heritage came alive in all its flavour and variety at a two-day food and seed festival here, offering visitors a delicious journey through the kitchens of the mountains. Buckwheat dosa to nettle khichdi: Himalayan food festival serves up a feast of forgotten flavours

Held at Thaur, the Doon Haat in Miyawala in Dehradun on November 14-15, the Himalayan Food and Seed Festival brought together farmers, traditional seed conservators and food enthusiasts from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The event showcased the rich culinary traditions and agricultural diversity of three Himalayan regions - Niti, Spiti and Dzongu valleys.

From naked barley, buckwheat and red rice to mandua, amaranth and traditional pulses, the festival offered a glimpse into the extraordinary variety of crops that have sustained mountain communities for generations. More than 1,000 varieties of seeds of grains, pulses and vegetables were displayed, while farmers exchanged indigenous seeds and shared their experiences of preserving them.

"We aim to conserve the different foods and their recipes, especially those from the remote areas of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand," said Binita Shah, who pioneered the concept and is running Thaur Haat.

Organised by the Integrated Mountain Initiative , an NGO, under its agro-ecology project of the National Mission on Himalayan Studies, the festival also sought to reconnect consumers with traditional mountain food and create better markets for local produce.

The second day was particularly appetising, as farmers from the three valleys turned into chefs, demonstrating how to prepare traditional dishes using locally grown ingredients.

Participants from Sikkim introduced visitors to red rice and nettle khichdi, along with khuri, a traditional preparation made from buckwheat flour. Farmers from Uttarakhand's Niti valley demonstrated how to make a mountain-style buckwheat dosa, buckwheat laddoos and sattu halwa prepared with pahadi ghee. Traditional delicacies such as chirul and ghuttu from Spiti also drew attention.

Visitors not only tasted these dishes but also learnt about the local ingredients, cooking methods and food traditions behind them.

The festival also featured stalls displaying Himalayan tea, sattu, sea buckthorn products, apples, local vegetables, spices, pickles, papads and forest produce. Woollen garments made from sheep wool and traditional handicrafts added to the cultural flavour of the event.

The festival was not just about celebrating forgotten recipes. It also highlighted the nutritional value of traditional crops and the need to make them commercially viable.

Nutrition expert Dr Pushpika Vajjan spoke about the benefits of barley, amaranth, mandua, jhangora and bhangjeera, saying that including these traditional foods in everyday diets could improve nutrition while creating demand for farmers' produce.

Dr Smita Dimri of Swami Rama University, Dehradun, drew attention to the growing popularity of packaged and ready-to-eat food, particularly among young people, and stressed the need to pay greater attention to nutritional quality.

A major highlight was the launch of THYME , a brand initiative aimed at giving traditional Himalayan food products a distinct identity and connecting them with wider consumer markets.

Former Uttarakhand chief secretary NS Napalchyal said promoting Himalayan food diversity could strengthen nutrition, public health and the mountain economy. He also suggested documenting the food traditions and nutritional qualities of Himalayan states in a book.

Former HNBGU vice-chancellor Prof AN Purohit stressed the need for cluster-based farming and consolidation of small, fragmented landholdings to increase the production of traditional crops. He also appreciated the contribution of the Beej Bachao Andolan and its pioneer Vijay Jardhari in conserving indigenous seeds and promoting Barahnaja farming.

Farmers from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim shared their experiences of seed conservation, cultivation and marketing, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges facing traditional agriculture.

Around 200 people, including farmers, students and consumers, participated in the two-day festival.

Beyond the colourful stalls and tempting aromas, the festival carried a larger message: the mountains have much more to offer than scenic landscapes. Their kitchens preserve a wealth of nutritious foods, indigenous seeds and culinary knowledge that deserves to be protected, celebrated and brought to dining tables across the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.