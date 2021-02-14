IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Chamoli tragedy: After 7 days, 12 more bodies recovered including 5 from Tapovan
Rescue workers recovering a body from the tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project in Tapovan on Sunday morning. (HT Photo)
Rescue workers recovering a body from the tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project in Tapovan on Sunday morning. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli tragedy: After 7 days, 12 more bodies recovered including 5 from Tapovan

  • The five bodies in the tunnel were recovered after the rescue workers cleared the muck inside at a distance of about 130 metres.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:26 PM IST

A week after the rescue operation was started in the 1.7 kilometre-long main tunnel of the NTPC's hydel power project, the rescue agencies recovered five bodies inside the tunnel till Sunday afternoon. It also recovered seven other bodies from various places taking the total confirmed death toll to 50. About 154 people are still missing.

The five bodies in the tunnel were recovered after the rescue workers cleared the muck inside at a distance of about 130 metres. They are among the 35 workers trapped inside the tunnel, including about 30 workers trapped in another smaller underground tunnels beneath the main one.

District magistrate Chamoli, Swati S Bhadauria, said, "In the morning, two bodies were first recovered inside the tunnel after clearing the muck at a distance of about 125-130 metres. Following that, three more bodies were recovered till Sunday afternoon."

Also read: Will energise India’s growth trajectory - PM Modi launches projects in Kerala


Bhadauria said, "The administration has kept seven ambulances and a chopper on standby in case any of the workers is found alive from the tunnel."

On the vertical drilling being done by another team of rescue workers to reach out to the smaller tunnel to rescue about 30 workers trapped inside, she said, "On Saturday, the rescue workers finished drilling vertically in the main tunnel to reach out to a small underground tunnel beneath at a depth of 12.7 metres. They, however, hit slush after drilling the required depth which they have been pumping out to get inside to search the workers trapped inside it."

Meanwhile, the rescue workers recovered seven other bodies, including six from Raini village near the Rishi Ganga hydel power project which was the first one to be hit by the flash floods in Sunday's disaster. The remaining body was recovered from Rudraprayag district in the Alaknanda river.

Nilesh Anand Bharne, deputy inspector general (law & order), said that of the total 50 bodies recovered, 25 have been identified while the remaining 25 are yet to be identified.

"Of the 50 bodies, 41 were recovered from Chamoli district, seven from Rudraprayag and one each from Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal districts," said Bharne.

He said, "Apart from the bodies, the rescue workers also recovered 23 human body parts. DNA samples of all the body parts and dead bodies have been collected to ascertain their identities."

The police officer informed that the rescue workers have so far "cremated 32 bodies and 11 human body parts with complete rituals and respect. The rescue agencies have also videographed and photographed the jewellery, tattoo and other identity marks of the bodies found."

"The rescue workers are working tirelessly to recover the remaining bodies. The family members can call on the helpline numbers- 01372-251487 and 9084127503 for any queries or assistance," said Bharne.

Earlier on Saturday night, the eight-member team of the SDRF, which had gone on foot to gather information about the glacier lake about 8 kilometres above Raini village in Rishi Ganga, also returned to Tapovan. The team had reached there on Friday after trekking for about 14 hours. They said that the 350-metre lake is posing no threat of any flash floods as enough water is continuously draining from there in the form of a stream.

The SDRF, which had gone there with seven labourers, also created a makeshift helipad near the glacial lake to enable a chopper land there, if needed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chamoli uttarakhand flood
Close
Uttarakhand high court at Nainital. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Uttarakhand high court at Nainital. (HT FILE PHOTO)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand law to levy water tax on hydropower projects in state held valid

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • The court also vacated an interim order issued by a coordinate bench of Uttarakhand HC in 2016 directing authorities concerned not to take coercive measures for recovery of the water tax demand from the petitioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lake formed in Rishi Ganga catchment area above Raini village.(SDRF)
The lake formed in Rishi Ganga catchment area above Raini village.(SDRF)
dehradun news

'No new lake, it's part of bigger one that caused Chamoli disaster': Experts

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • Reports emerged about the formation of a "new" glacial lake in the Rishi Ganga catchment area, about six kilometres above Raini village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the lake near Raini was being monitored through satellites and assured that there was nothing to be worried about.(PTI)
Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the lake near Raini was being monitored through satellites and assured that there was nothing to be worried about.(PTI)
dehradun news

Chamoli glacier burst: Water being discharged from newly formed lake, says DGP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:16 PM IST
A total of 166 people are missing while 38 have died in the disaster till now. Rescue operations entered the seventh day and efforts were on towards drilling another hole into the Tapovan tunnel so that a camera could be placed to get updates of the 25-35 people that are stuck inside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence research and development organisation (DRDO) scientists talk with an emergency and rescue official after arriving near Tapovan tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped, during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 12, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Virender SINGH NEGI / AFP)(AFP)
Defence research and development organisation (DRDO) scientists talk with an emergency and rescue official after arriving near Tapovan tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped, during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 12, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Virender SINGH NEGI / AFP)(AFP)
dehradun news

Hole drilled in Tapovan tunnel for possible location of trapped men

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:44 AM IST
However, efforts were afoot on Saturday to widen the hole so that a camera could be inserted into the tunnel to get a clue of the trapped men, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers drilling inside the tunnel on Friday.(HT Photo )
Rescue workers drilling inside the tunnel on Friday.(HT Photo )
dehradun news

Chamoli tragedy: Rescue agencies change tactic, focus on drilling into tunnel

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Till Friday evening, three more bodies had been recovered, taking the confirmed death toll to 38.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Lake formed near Raini village in Joshimath being monitored: Uttarakhand CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Meanwhile, the death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident reached 37 after one more body was recovered from the riverbank near Maithana village on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vandalised structure. (HT Photo)
The vandalised structure. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Man vandalised Shiv lingam as he was ‘not cured of ailment despite praying’

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rana said that he suffered from severe pain in his legs since he was in Class 12. Rana was advised if he worshipped Bhairav baba in the temple of Dwarahat, his pain would reduce
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue team members work during a relief operation at a destroyed bridge site after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in Uttarakhand (REUTERS)
Rescue team members work during a relief operation at a destroyed bridge site after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in Uttarakhand (REUTERS)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 36 bodies recovered, 10 identified, 168 still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:19 PM IST
On Thursday, the rescue operation had to be stopped for about half-an-hour after the water level in the Dhauliganga river rose by about one-and-a-half feet. It was, however, resumed after it receded
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers have retrieved 35 bodies since tragedy struck Chamoli district on Sunday morning, when a glacier breach sent a torrent of water and sludge hurtling down a valley into the Rishiganga river (it becomes Alaknanda in Chamoli city).(PTI)
Rescuers have retrieved 35 bodies since tragedy struck Chamoli district on Sunday morning, when a glacier breach sent a torrent of water and sludge hurtling down a valley into the Rishiganga river (it becomes Alaknanda in Chamoli city).(PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand disaster: Chamoli rescue ops briefly halted as water level rises

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The operations resumed around 3pm, some 30 minutes later, but officials admitted that there was not much progress in clearing muck from a tunnel in the Tapovan project, where “25-35 workers” were feared trapped after Sunday’s deadly floods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue teams stand near the Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI )
Rescue teams stand near the Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI )
india news

U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:36 PM IST
“The Union Home Secretary reviewed the action required for regulating the flow of water from a temporary obstruction which has formed upstream from the project,” a release issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel constructing a bridge to reconnect villages in Chamoli on Thursday. (ANI)
ITBP personnel constructing a bridge to reconnect villages in Chamoli on Thursday. (ANI)
dehradun news

Visit Uttarakhand without fear: State govt to tourists after Chamoli disaster

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:50 PM IST
State tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said the disaster will not impact the Char Dham Yatra to Hindu pilgrimage sites in May
READ FULL STORY
Close
Structure in Bhairav Mandir, Dwarahat in Almora, after the Shiv lingam was stolen. (HT Photo)
Structure in Bhairav Mandir, Dwarahat in Almora, after the Shiv lingam was stolen. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Ancient Shiv lingam stolen from temple in Almora

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:30 PM IST
A Shiv lingam has been stolen and the structure housing it vandalised in Almora district
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
india news

Major rockslide hit hanging glacier, led to disaster: Scientists

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:11 AM IST
A team of five scientists who visited the flash-flood site in Chamoli submitted its interim report to the institute’s director Kalachand Sain on Tuesday. It was the first team of scientists to visit the disaster site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli on Tuesday. (ANI)
Search and rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

UP residents head for Uttarakhand to look for kin missing after Chamoli disaster

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:09 PM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh government had prepared a list of 71 people from various districts of the state who are missing after the Chamoli disaster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM, Cong leaders visit disaster-hit areas, assess ground situation

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • CM Rawat had left for Chamoli on Monday evening where he spent the night before flying off to the affected villages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP