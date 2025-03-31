Dehradun: Over 100 fall ill after eating adulterated buckwheat during Navratri

More than 100 people fell ill on Sunday after consuming adulterated ‘kuttu atta’ (buckwheat flour) during the Navratri in Dehradun. CM Pushkar Dhami meets the patients at Coronation hospital. (HT Photo)

Of those, 66 people were admitted in Coronation hospital and 44 in Government Doon Medical College (GDMC). Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquired about the health of patients at Coronation hospital and wished for their speedy recovery.

Officials said as per the preliminary information, the adulterated buckwheat was supplied to Dehradun from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhami instructed district magistrate Savin Bansal and the health department to ensure proper treatment for the affected people, and also directed that the number of hospital beds be increased, if necessary.

The CM said the shop in Saharanpur from where the buckwheat flour was supplied has been sealed and all other shops that received flour from the same source have been notified.

Dhami directed the health department and other concerned departments to conduct a thorough probe and take strict action against those responsible.

He asked the health department to ensure that such occurrences do not happen in the future.

Meanwhile, the Dehradun district administration has informed the Saharanpur district administration about the issue.

Bansal has appointed magistrates to oversee the treatment of patients. The magistrates will remain posted in these hospitals until patients are discharged, an official order said.

“We are conducting preventive sampling, and whether the violators are wholesalers or retailers, we are taking action against them. Cases have been registered, and the stock has been seized,” Bansal said.

He appealed to citizens to avoid using buckwheat (kuttu) and water chestnut (singhara) flour available in the market.

Senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh said they have sealed 22 shops from where people bought the buckwheat flour.

“We have also seized all food items suspected of adulteration. Shopkeepers have been brought to the police station for questioning,” he said.

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the main supplier of the adulterated buckwheat flour is based in Saharanpur. We have discussed the matter with Saharanpur DM and SSP for action against the supplier. A police team has also been dispatched to Dehradun,” Singh said.