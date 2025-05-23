Identify separate zones for operation of stone crushers: U’khand HC to state govt

The Uttarakhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to identify separate zones for the operation of stone crushers in the state within six weeks and not to issue any fresh licenses for their operation till then. The bench also asked not to issue any fresh licenses for their operation till then. (Representative file photo)

The division bench of Justice Manoj Tiwari and Justice Ashish Naithani gave these directions while hearing a petition filed by Mahendra Singh, and two others from Fatehpur Tanda area in Dehradun district.

Dushyant Mainali, counsel of the petitioners, said the houses and agricultural land of the petitioners are situated in the close vicinity of a stone crusher site which is being run in utter violation of laws, causing environmental pollution and adverse effects on agricultural productivity and health of the petitioners and other residents of the locality

The petition has pointed out that “Fatehpur Tanda, Doiwala, Dehradun is a lush green village having agricultural fields and residential area, colonies and the petitioners are the residents of this rural area but due to the permission having been granted to operate and run the stone crusher, in utter violation of the laws, rules and regulations as well as guidelines issued by the Central Government and the State Government itself, the petitioners are made to suffer various severe adverse effects in terms of air, noise, water pollution, not only resulting into adversely their health but also the productivity of agricultural fields of the petitioners, which is the only source of their livelihood”.

Mainali said in December 2023, permission to run this stone crusher was issued by the Industrial Development Department, having capacity of 100 tonnes/per hour.

“Some of the villagers of Fatehpur Tanda, submitted their objections regarding the establishment of stone crusher in their area before the forest department, stating therein that the said stone crusher falls within 3 km of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve as such, it does not fulfil the norms. Any project/activity covered located within 10 kms of National Park or sanctuary requires consideration by the National Board of Wildlife”, he said.