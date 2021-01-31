IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies

  • Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:43 PM IST

Weeks after Congress national general secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat urging the party's central leadership to declare the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state assembly elections in 2022, the issue has intensified with some senior party leaders pushing for his name for the top post.

The debate on declaring the CM face of the party for the upcoming assembly elections started after Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central leadership to do so to "bring clarity and end confusion among the party workers in the state."

The state leadership, including state unit head Pritam Singh and leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh, who were clearly rattled by the move, tried to play it down in the public by saying that the party would fight the elections under a "collective leadership." However, many senior party leaders who are believed to be from Rawat's camp including Rajya Sabha member from Almora, Pradeep Tamta and senior MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal have been pushing his name for the CM face in the past few days in an attempt to keep the issue burning.

Kunjwal, a senior MLA from Jageshwar constituency in Almora said, "The only candidate for CM in Congress for 2022 is Harish Rawat as he is the widely accepted leader in the state with no other leader able to come close to his public outreach."

Also read: Why is India called the world’s pharmacy? Here are 160 million reasons

Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP Tamta on Saturday while speaking to some local media persons too insisted on declaring Rawat as the CM candidate and said, "Rawat is the only national leader from Uttarakhand Congress. No other leader comes close to his stature in the state."

"There is an anti-BJP sentiment in the public and to capitalise on that and defeat the BJP, it is important to declare the party's CM face for 2022," he said.

With Rawat's name is being pushed by his close aides in the party, political experts say that the as a very well-seasoned politician, Rawat is cleverly playing his cards before the elections.

SMA Kazmi, who has been keeping an eye on the state politics for last two decades, said, "This whole game started about three months ago when party leaders and MLAs close to Rawat held a press conference in Haldwani declaring him as the only face for the CM post if the party wins 2022 elections."

"Also, the ground reality is that he is the only leader in the party who has a statewide public outreach. He also knows that if the party wins, the only name that would come forward for the CM will be his. But he wants to make that clear well before the polls are held," said Kazmi.

He also claimed that by pushing his name for the CM candidate, Rawat is trying to play two cards at once.

"First, by doing so he wants to steer the elections by himself which would give him an upper hand in giving tickets to the candidates of his choice. Secondly, he would be able to clear the tussle for the CM post if party wins, saying, as the elections were fought under him, he would be the CM," he said.

Also read: Budget 2021 - What can the railway sector expect?

Another political expert and professor of police science in Garhwal Central University, MM Semwal, said, "Rawat is a very seasoned politician. He knows when and how to play his cards to maintain his upper hand in the party."

"Despite losing the 2017 assembly elections and the 2019 general elections badly, his popularity in the state has not decreased. In fact, he has become more active in state politics and often holds various political events or keeps making statements to be in the limelight. This CM face tactic is also the same and he knows that he will be becoming the CM if the party wins," said Semwal.

Party state in-charge Devendra Yadav couldn't be contacted despite several attempts.

State unit head Pritam Singh, however, tried to play it down by saying that, "As the party's central leadership had said, the elections would be fought under a collective leadership to overthrow the BJP government in 2022."

Leader of Opposition Hridayesh, said, "Congress had never declared the CM candidate before the elections. It did once in 2017, in the case of Rawat, when the party lost badly and confined to just 11 seats."

The state BJP leadership, however, took a jibe on the infighting in Congress.

Bansidhar Bhagat, party state president, said, "The Congress is not able to put its house in order and dreaming of winning the elections which is just laughable. The public of the state has seen the works done under both PM Modi and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and are happy with it. We will again come to power in 2022."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress former cm of uttarakhand harish rawat
app
Close
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh had experienced low blood pressure and complained of blurry vision after vaccination. (HT Photo/Representational)
The woman admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh had experienced low blood pressure and complained of blurry vision after vaccination. (HT Photo/Representational)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand registers marginal increase in Covid-19 vaccination percentage

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • While vaccination of beneficiaries was 59 per cent on January 21, it was recorded at 65 per cent on January 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:04 PM IST
A 20-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his nine-year-old cousin to death with a cricket bat in
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trivendra Singh Rawat's comments on the need for caution in organising Mahakumbh have given Congress ammunition to attack the CM.(PTI FILE)
Trivendra Singh Rawat's comments on the need for caution in organising Mahakumbh have given Congress ammunition to attack the CM.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Congress slams CM’s markaz reference for Covid threat to Mahakumbh

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said that CM's statement invoking the markaz's name was very irresponsible and was aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
dehradun news

Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Forest officials said that the actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination but prima facie it looks like the leopard died due to a fight with another animal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

'Good on paper': Saints, experts express concern over Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh

By Kalyan Das, Haridwar, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:22 PM IST
  • The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The renovated and upgraded railway station for Mahakumbh in Haridwar.(HT photo)
The renovated and upgraded railway station for Mahakumbh in Haridwar.(HT photo)
dehradun news

Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goswami, a student at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state’s CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.(HT photo)
Goswami, a student at a Roorkee-based institution, while symbolically holding the position of the state’s CM for one day, reviewed various ongoing government-run development programmes after officers made presentations before her.(HT photo)
dehradun news

20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Shrishti Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day and organising a session in the state legislative assembly on national girl child day is a matter of pride and respect for all the girls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikita Arya, a student, nominated as district magistrate of Champawat for one day, in a meeting with officers on Sunday.(HT photo)
Nikita Arya, a student, nominated as district magistrate of Champawat for one day, in a meeting with officers on Sunday.(HT photo)
dehradun news

17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:39 AM IST
  • She was nominated to symbolically take over as the DM of the district for a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo)
Image for representation.(File photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

'Negative RT-PCR report, registration mandatory': Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar/dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • The SOP was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 22 but was made public on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Goswami who assumed the charge of CM Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday, interacting with officers in Dehradun.(HT photo)
Shrishti Goswami who assumed the charge of CM Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday, interacting with officers in Dehradun.(HT photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM for a day, 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami takes stand on 3 points

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day was a matter of pride.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
Shrishti Goswami has been given the honour to be Uttarakhand's chief minister for a day.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP