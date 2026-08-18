Rishikesh/Dehradun, A woman carrying her two-year-old daughter walked into a waterlogged area of ​​Rishikesh amid heavy rains, only to be electrocuted by the live current spreading through it due to a snapped power line.

Snapped power line in waterlogged area electrocutes mother-child in Rishikesh, engineer suspended

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In a last act of motherly protection, the woman, Suman Jethudi , signalled to her 12-year-old son to stay away and managed to save him.

Taking serious note of the incident on Sunday evening in the Khadri Gram Sabha area, Shambhu Prasad Bahuguna, a Junior Engineer with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited , was suspended on Monday, officials said.

The woman's husband, Harpal Singh Jethudi, lodged a complaint against UPCL Executive Engineer Shakti Prasad, Sub-Divisional Engineer Shashikant Singh and JE Bahuguna in connection with the incident.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation has been initiated.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Sunday evening when an low-tension line, snapped by rain and strong winds, fell into a waterlogged area on the road.

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{{^usCountry}} The current spread through the water, electrocuting Suman and her daughter, Srishti, whom she was carrying in her arms. Her 12-year-old son was also present but she managed to save his life by asking him to stay away, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The current spread through the water, electrocuting Suman and her daughter, Srishti, whom she was carrying in her arms. Her 12-year-old son was also present but she managed to save his life by asking him to stay away, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, agitated locals demanded compensation for the affected family and action against those responsible.

Pushpa Rawat, a local, and the member of the Tehri Garhwal Zila Panchayat, has demanded financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the victim's family.

She stated that, prima facie, this is a case of departmental negligence. She added that locals had been demanding the installation of aerial bunching cables for the past year, and had these cables been installed, the accident would not have occurred.

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Taking a serious view of the incident, UPCL Managing Director Prakash Chandra Dhyani ordered the suspension of Junior Engineer Bahuguna of the Raiwala electricity distribution subdivision with immediate effect.

Dhyani convened an emergency meeting in Dehradun to review the matter and ordered a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident.

A three-member inquiry committee comprising officials of chief engineer rank has been constituted to conduct a detailed probe and has been directed to submit a report immediately.

The UPCL managing director clarified that strict action, in accordance with the rules, would be taken against anyone found responsible during the investigation.

Following the accident, Dhyani directed officials to launch a special safety inspection and preventive maintenance drive for power lines and other electrical assets across the state, under which all LT lines will undergo intensive scrutiny.

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Potential faults and hot spots will be identified by inspecting joints, terminals, connections, and other critical points using thermal vision cameras under load conditions. Special priority will be given to waterlogged areas, markets, schools, hospitals, densely populated zones, and public thoroughfares.

Dhyani issued a stern warning to officials and staff that any negligence, delay, or apathy regarding electrical safety would not be tolerated, and action would be taken against those found responsible. KSI SKY

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.