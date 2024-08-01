Uttarakhand: 6 dead due to heavy rains; over 2,000 stranded on Kedarnath route

At least six people have died in rain-related incidents since Wednesday evening as heavy rains lashed different parts of Uttarakhand, while nearly 2,500 pilgrims and tourists are trapped on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road, along the Kedarnath route amid multiple landslides, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Teams of NDRF along with state police and district administrations are at work along the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road where nearly 2500 are trapped (Twitter/@15bnNdrf)

The incessant rainfall has led to waterlogging, flooding, landslides, and uprooting of trees in several areas.

Officials said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed and are carrying out rescue operations of those trapped.

The Kedarnath Dham road was blocked due to debris falling in Lyncholi in Rudraprayag, after which nearly 200 stranded pilgrims were taken to a safe place, said an official.

One NDRF team is on its way to the Malana Dam area near the Malana village, where there are reports of around 35 people trapped because of the landslide, said officials. People stranded at various places in Rudraprayag district are being rescued through a helicopter, said officials.

“At the Rajvans village in Mandi’s Chuhar valley, three houses were washed off because of the rains and landslide. Two bodies have been found, while nine are feared trapped in the debris. Another seven are reported missing. Searches are on,” one NDRF rescuer at the spot said.

The official said that while there were landslides at different places in Mandi district, the most affected was the Rajvans district.

In Uttarakhand, the heavy rains on Wednesday night caused landslides at different locations between Sonprayag and Gaurikund.

Sudesh Drall, commandant of the NDRF’s 15 battalion, said, “So far we have rescued 571 pilgrims who were stuck between Sonprayag and Gaurikund. The road was washed off due to the rain. The pilgrims, including children, were brought through an alternative route on foot from the landslide area. Besides this, the state administration is also using choppers to rescue the people who are trapped along the Kedarnath-Gaurikund route.”

SDRF Uttarakhand commandant Manikant Mishra said the body of a woman was found from Chamoli’s Gochar area, where a house collapsed in Bel Chori.

Mishra said that SDRF teams continued search and rescue operations throughout Wednesday night. “In Pauri Garhwal, a person trapped in the swollen Cheela river was rescued by an SDRF team. In Dehradun’s Sahastradhara area, a man has been washed away near Raipur Ordnance Factory. Search is on to trace him,” he added.

Mishra said due to the collapse of the motor bridge on the Ghansali-Kedarnath road in Rudraprayag district, the SDRF team has prepared an alternative route for the safety of the people.

“The SDRF team has helped over 1,00 pilgrims and villagers cross safely with the help of a rope,” he said.

Four people died on Wednesday evening. Haridwar district magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said the roof of a house collapsed in the Roorkee area, killing two on the spot, and six people were injured.

There was a cloudburst eight kilometers ahead of Ghansali in Tehri Garhwal, where three people were reported missing. Out of the missing people, the bodies of two have been found, and one injured has been admitted to a hospital by the SDRF team, the rescue team officials said.

Following rain-related incidents, the state government has decided to stop registration for Char Dham yatra on Friday.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has left for Tehri and Rudraprayag districts to take stock of damage in different areas.

“Due to heavy overnight rains across the state, many areas have been affected. Rescue teams carried out rescue and search operations throughout the night and took people to safe places. I am in constant touch with the local administration and have instructed the NDRF and SDRF teams to remain on alert mode in the affected areas,” Dhami said ahead of his visit.

He added that relief and rescue operations are being conducted in Rambada and Bhimbali in Rudraprayag and Jakhaniyali in Tehri and other affected areas. “People stranded at various places in Rudraprayag district are being rescued through a helicopter. The local administration has been instructed to assess the damage and ensure immediate action. The safety of every resident of the state and the devotees and tourists coming from other states is our priority, for which all our teams are working with promptness. All of you are requested to travel only after taking information about the weather and situation,” the CM said.