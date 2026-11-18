Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has directed officials to resolve obstacles related to land acquisition, compensation distribution and construction activities in various road and rail projects, including the Char Dham project, within 15 days. Uttarakhand chief secretary sets 15-day deadline for obstacles in Char Dham, other projects

"All relevant departments and executing agencies should prepare a weekly action plan for the projects. A report detailing the progress made against the set targets and the actions taken should be submitted every week, enabling regular reviews of the work and timely resolution of any obstacles," Bardhan said.

The chief secretary instructed officials to complete the land acquisition and compensation distribution process for the Dehradun-Rishikesh bypass project within one month. He noted that work on the approximately 825-km-long Char Dham pilgrimage route was being carried out in various packages.

Emphasising the need to focus on pace and quality of the work, he directed all relevant departments to work in coordination to ensure the projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.

Expressing concern over pending land acquisition cases for the Char Dham project, Bardhan directed that these be resolved within the next 15 days.

He stressed that compensation should be promptly distributed to affected landowners alongside the land acquisition process to prevent any disruption to construction work.

He also directed that possession of the required land in Uttarkashi be handed over immediately to enable the executing agency and contractors to commence construction.

The chief secretary directed a joint team comprising the Public Works Department , the Border Roads Organisation and the district administration to visit the sites, resolve pending issues and ensure the immediate commencement of construction work.

He also called for the expeditious completion of land acquisition and compensation distribution for around 4 km of land in various urban areas along the Char Dham pilgrimage route in Rudraprayag district.

While reviewing the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, Bardhan instructed officials to prioritise and complete work related to the diversion in the Narkota area of Rudraprayag district.

He directed the concerned officials to conduct an immediate site inspection to examine the fabrication and quality testing of the Narkota Bridge. He also instructed them to expedite the completion of the remaining civil works.

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