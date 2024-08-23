Uttarakhand: Four Nepali labourers killed in Rudraprayag landslide

Four Nepali labourers were killed after they got buried under debris following a landslide in Rudraprayag district’s Fata area, officials said. The SDRF team conducting search and rescue operation in Rudraprayag. (HT Photo)

Rudraprayag district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that they received information at 1.37am in the night that four people were buried under the debris following a landslide near Fata helipad.

“On receiving information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot. Due to the blockage on the Doliya Devi Marg, the SDRF team reached the spot by walking two kilometres”, he said.

The SDRF team could not take the JCB machine to the site of the incident as heavy rainfall made the road inaccessible for heavy vehicles.

“SDRF personnel started the rescue operation by manually digging. They pulled out four bodies from the debris and handed them over to the district police,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Tul Bahadur, Purna Nepali, Kishna Parihar and Chiku Bura — all residents of Nepal.