Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand govt hikes old-age, widow pension from 1,200 to 1,400
dehradun news

Uttarakhand govt hikes old-age, widow pension from 1,200 to 1,400

  • The state cabinet led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also decided to give maternity leave to the guest female teachers.
Uttarakhand has hiked the old-age pension and widow pension from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1200 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1400. (Representation purpose)(iStock/HT File)
Uttarakhand has hiked the old-age pension and widow pension from 1200 to 1400. (Representation purpose)(iStock/HT File)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Uttarakhand government on Friday increased the old-age pension and widow pension from 1200 to 1400.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting which was held earlier today.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, in the cabinet meeting, also decided to give maternity leave to the guest female teachers.

Apart from this, the state cabinet has also taken the decision to establish a law college in Tehri Garhwal's Narendra Nagar.

The cabinet has also taken a decision to exempt the property tax for 10 years on the houses constructed in the areas expanded by the municipal bodies.

The Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out