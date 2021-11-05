Whistle-blower asked to probe constructions, felling of trees in Corbett reserve

The Uttarakhand forest department has asked whistle-blower Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi to investigate alleged illegal constructions, felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve, the role of officials in it, and submit a report within two weeks, an officer said on Friday.

Chaturvedi came in the limelight first when he stopped illegal construction inside Haryana’s Saraswati Wildlife Sanctuary in 2009.

Principal chief conservator of forests Rajiv Bhartari called Chaturvedi, who is posted as chief conservator of forests in Haldwani, as one of the most honest officers. “I want this matter to be investigated properly so that action can be taken against the officers responsible. So, I issued an order on November 2 in this regard. I have directed him to investigate the matter ...and find out who did what and when and with whose permission.”

Bhartari ordered the inquiry after the state government on October 29 directed him to take appropriate action in the matter.

The directive came after a National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) panel submitted a report on the alleged illegal constructions and felling of trees on October 22.

Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bansal, who moved court over the matter, said it is a scam of over ₹150 crores. He added funds were illegally utilised for the illegal constructions. “The NTCA’s report clearly says that work has been done without financial sanction.” He added there is an urgent need to investigate why funds were used for illegal purposes.

Bhartari said he cannot comment about the alleged financial irregularities and Chaturvedi will investigate them.

The Uttarakhand high court on October 27 took cognisance on its own of reports about the illegal constructions and felling of trees. It directed the union environment, forest, and climate change ministry, Bhartari, state chief wildlife warden and the reserve’s field director inspect the reserve with regard to the allegations. The court sought a report from NTCA and asked it to submit an action taken report by November 9.

Bansal said he moved court over the illegal constructions, felling of trees, and construction of approach roads in the reserve, and on August 23 NTCA was asked to look into the issues. He said NTCA constituted the panel on September 5, which carried out inspections later that month and submitted its report on October 22.

Bansal said the panel said it seems forest officers forged government records to allow illegal construction of roads and buildings. He added the panel called the illegal constructions in the reserve, which is among the habitats with the highest tiger density in the world, an excellent example of “administrative and managerial failure”.

Bansal said the panel recommended a vigilance inquiry against forest officers and strong action against those found guilty. He added the panel found the illegal constructions were going on without approval and financial sanctions. Bansal said instead of building cottages, illegal constructions of buildings were allowed without statutory approvals or sanctions. “The NTCA committee pointed out that all these works were in violation of Indian Forest Act 1927, Wildlife (Protection) Act 1971, and Forest (Conservation) Act 1980.”

Bansal said he took up the matter with the Supreme court constituted Central Empowered Committee, Central Zoo Authority, and NTCA in September.

In his complaint, Bansal alleged thousands of trees were uprooted in the name of a tiger safari and construction of structures including near a water body.