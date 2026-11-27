Dehradun, Seventy years after a 17-year-old Ruskin Bond first put pen to paper to write "The Room on the Roof" in Dehradun, his much-loved debut novel has come full circle, returning to the city of its birth in a new avatar as a graphic novel adaptation.

Your grandparents, parents and now you: Ruskin Bond on three generations of 'The Room on the Roof' readers more less

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The official launch of the special 70th anniversary graphic edition, which set the ball rolling for the eighth edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival , was marked by a special letter from the 92-year-old author, who could not attend the event in person.

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His granddaughter, Shristhi Bond, recited the letter to the audience, taking them back to the beginnings of a literary journey that has spanned seven decades.

"I wrote it right here in Dehradun with a young man's dreams, a head full of stories and very little idea of where life would take me," Bond recalled in his letter.

Clearly no one was more surprised about the book's remarkably long life than the wordsmith himself.

"I could hardly have imagined that seven decades later children would still be reading it and what makes me particularly happy is that this book has travelled through three generations.

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{{^usCountry}} "Your grandparents have read it, your parents have read it and now you, the third generation, are reading it too. Isn't that rather beautiful?" he reflected, pointing to what he described as the real "magic of books". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Your grandparents have read it, your parents have read it and now you, the third generation, are reading it too. Isn't that rather beautiful?" he reflected, pointing to what he described as the real "magic of books". {{/usCountry}}

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The new graphic edition, illustrated by Saumya Oberoi, is not merely a commemorative reissue but also an attempt to introduce Rusty's world of friendship, first love and self-discovery to a new generation of readers, while celebrating a story that has remained close to the hearts of readers for 70 years.

Originally published in 1956, "The Room on the Roof" is a coming-of-age story centred on 16-year-old Rusty, who runs away from the home of his strict English guardian to rent a room on a rooftop in Dehradun and live with his Indian friends.

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In exchanging oppressive rules for the joys of freedom, Rusty discovers friendship, innocent first love and a deeper understanding of himself.

Moving beyond the world of books, Bond's letter also offered young readers a gentle philosophy of life, reminding them that happiness does not always lie in extraordinary experiences.

Sometimes, as he has often explored in his writing, it is hidden in the most ordinary places "the first rain of the season, a walk through the hills, a conversation with a friend, the sound of birds outside a window or a good book on a quiet afternoon".

The author's message to his young readers was to never become too busy to notice these little things. He urged them to keep their eyes open to the world, their minds open to new ideas and their hearts open to the people around them.

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"Be curious, read widely, write fearlessly, ask questions, make mistakes and never be afraid of being yourself," he added.

Bond also reminded his young audience that they did not need to become somebody extraordinary to make their lives meaningful, for there was "already something extraordinary about being themselves".

Born in 1934 in Kasauli, Bond grew up in Jamnagar, Shimla, New Delhi, and Dehradun. He has authored over 500 short stories, essays and novellas along with more than 50 books for children.

Set against the foothills of the Himalayas in post-Independence India, "Room on the Roof" evocative portrayal of youth, freedom and belonging has now been given a fresh visual interpretation, with new illustrations transforming Bond's lyrical prose into an immersive graphic narrative for contemporary readers.

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According to Sohini Mitra, Publisher, Children and YA, Penguin Random House India , the graphic novel offers young readers a fresh entry point into Bond's world, potentially leading them to the original novel and his wider body of work.

"What I love most about this edition is that it doesn't try to reinvent or replace the original, but rather opens another door into it. We are immensely proud to publish this edition and I'm especially happy that this new chapter in the remarkable life of the 'Room on the Roof' graphic novel begins right here in Dehradun at the Dehradun Literature Festival," she added.

The book, priced at ₹699, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

The three-day literary festival, themed "Life, Literature and Legacy", features an star-studded line-up of speakers, including music composer AR Rahman, actors Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Raj Babbar, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bhardwaj. It will conclude on Sunday.

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