An air quality index (AQI) of 238, in the lower end of the “poor category”, was reported in Delhi at 8am on Tuesday, as the city logged the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 11.6 degree Celsius. The AQI was a relative improvement from the 275 registered at 4pm on Monday. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will mainly see clear sky during the day with mist and shallow fog witnessed in the early hours. The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 26-28'C, compared to 27.5 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather Services said the northwesterly winds may bring the minimum temperature down to 13-14°C over the next three days, although nights are likely to remain warmer than normal. "Delhi's winter chill may remain subdued, with single-digit minimum temperatures unlikely during the third week of November. May witness another rise in night temperatures between November 19 and 21 as easterly winds potentially replace northwesterlies," it said.

The AQI was a relative improvement from the 275 registered at 4pm on Monday. After inching closer to the “very poor” category around midnight, the air quality improved from 291 around midnight to 272 at 5am and 246 at 7am; the improvement is continuing, helped by the wind movement.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 0-50 is classified as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.

PM2.5 was the lead pollutant at 49 out of 58 air quality monitoring stations, the data showed. Of the 58 air quality stations in the city, 10 fell under the “very poor” category, with Sirifort recording the worst air at 333. This was followed by the Commonwealth sports complex at 332 and ITO at 328. Thirty-two stations were in the “poor” and 16 in the “moderate” category, with Cantonment areas recording the cleanest air at 149.

According to the CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.

The relative improvement in the air quality is contrary to the earlier forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System, which had predicted that Delhi’s AQI would deteriorate further to the “very poor” category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The air was calm overnight, but at dawn the layer of warm air above the city sat higher than it had the previous morning. Winds, a few hundred metres above the ground, blew from the farm-fire belt in Punjab and Haryana, where NASA’s satellite detected 169 fires on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius at its base station in Safdarjung – a drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature compared to Monday. The minimum temperature recorded in Palam was 12.3 degrees Celsius; Lodhi road at 12 degrees Celsius; Ridge at 14.6 degrees Celsius and Aya Nagat at 12.6 degrees Celsius. Delhi observed 0.7 degrees Celsius lower temperature than normal long period average.