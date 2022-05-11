Delhi BJP to launch a 15-day door-to-door campaign against “failures of Kerjiwal govt”
- “They been in power for seven years now. But they have failed to deliver on their poll promises. The party has only misled the people of Delhi whether it is on the health front or education,” said Gupta.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit is going to start a fortnight-long door-to-door campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday.
The campaign will be launched at Talkatora stadium on Wednesday, Gupta said.
The party has asked its booth-level workers to go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets and tell people about the “failures of the Kejriwal government”, said Gupta.
In the backdrop of postponement of the civic elections in Delhi, the AAP has maintained that the BJP developed cold feet since it was aware of its imminent defeat in the elections. The party has been raising the issues of corruption and financial mismanagement in the BJP-ruled civic bodies. The Parliament has passed a bill to unify the three corporation in Delhi.
Shortage of teachers: Karnal students take to the roads
Students of a Government Middle School in Karnal's Manchuri village took out a protest march to the mini secretariat in the scorching heat to protest against shortage of staff and lack of basic facilities on Tuesday. The students said their school had been upgraded to a middle school three years ago but it had no drinking water facility or toilets. The building had only one room and one teacher attended to 100 students.
Mansa tops Punjab in fast delivery of public services at Sewa Kendras
Mansa district has topped the state in fast delivery of public services through Sewa Kendras for years 2021-22. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said on Tuesday that Mansa had a pendency of .06% in public services rendered from May 10, 2021 to May 9, 2022. It was the lowest in the state, said the DC. Mansa has 13 Sewa Kendras where all 379 services are provided.
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
Ludhiana man booked for raping 16-year-old cousin
A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was booked on Tuesday for raping his 16-year-old cousin. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Talwandi Kalan village. She stated that she had gone to Lakhpur village in Kapurthala, following the death of her cousin on May 7. The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened her daughter to keep mum.
Ways to bridge skill gap discussed during Punjab’s first-ever industry-academia meet
In a bid to boost collaboration between industry and academia, the technical education and industrial training department organised the first-ever edition of Industry Academia Meet 2022. Principal secretary, technical education, Rahul Bhandari, who chaired the meet, said the initiative will go a long way in creating synergy between the industry and academia, imparting technical education to help bridge the skill gap and upskilling youth so that they can be gainfully employed.
