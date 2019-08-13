Delhi HC allows movie on Batla House encounter

cities

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the release of the movie Batla House encounter after certain deletions and cuts in the film.

The court also asked for a disclaimer in two languages about the accuracy of the events portrayed in the Bollywood flick starring John Abraham.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru cleared the way for the release of the movie scheduled for August 15 after the filmmakers agreed to put certain disclaimers and delete some scenes in the movie, which were objectionable to the petitioners -- Ariz Khan, who is facing trial in the Batla House encounter case, and Shahzad Ahmed, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court. Ahmed’s appeal is pending in the high court.

While disposing of the plea, the court said both the petitioners and the respondents were bound to follow the statement of consent. Khan and Ahmed had moved the Delhi High Court, seeking postponement of the movie, contending that this would adversely affect their trial.

