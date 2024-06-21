 111 of 383 villages in capital have got piped PNG connections: LG Saxena | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
111 of 383 villages in capital have got piped PNG connections: LG Saxena

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s office on Thursday said that 111 of the 383 villages in the Capital have been equipped with piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

“PNG connection in Delhi’s villages was envisaged by Delhi LG in June 2023 as part of his plan to transform and develop the hitherto neglected villages with better amenities,” said an official from LG’s office (HT Photo)

Officials said Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has laid 672 km of pipelines in these 111 villages, has received 129,000 applications for gas connections so far, and has installed 77,513 PNG meters.

The facility will be expanded to 311 Delhi villages by the end of the year, they said, adding that the remaining 72 villages will be connected to the PNG network by March 2025.

“PNG connection in Delhi’s villages was envisaged by Delhi LG in June 2023 as part of his plan to transform and develop the hitherto neglected villages with better amenities. Subsequently, he held several rounds of meetings with IGL and other concerned agencies and in six months, PNG pipelines were laid. The first ever PNG connection in northwest Delhi’s Qutabgarh village was inaugurated by the LG in December 2023. This was also the first venture of IGL in Delhi’s rural areas, which was till date confined to the selected urban residential colonies only,” said an official from LG’s office.

During a review meeting, Saxena directed the concerned agencies – MCD, PWD, DDA and NDMC – to provide requisite permissions for laying PNG pipelines and other formalities on priority within 30 days, officials said.

“The LG emphasised that this initiative will also prevent the villagers from the hassle of getting LPG cylinders refilled/replaced and this will result in huge savings in terms of money and energy for the local villagers,” officials said.

The LG had earlier said that Delhi will be the first city in the country where every house will be provided piped gas.

