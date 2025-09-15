26-yr-old found dead in NE Delhi hotel room

A 26-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Saturday night. Police said they are looking for other people who had joined him for a party in the room. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the hotel staff informed the police about a man lying unconscious in his room at around 9.30pm. The deceased was identified as Mohit Garg, a resident of Brahmapuri area.

“He was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased’s body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Garg had booked the room and hosted a party with his friends. During the party, he became unconscious,” the DCP said.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated, and they are looking for the friends who last saw Garg.