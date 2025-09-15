Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
26-yr-old found dead in NE Delhi hotel room

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 04:18 am IST

A 26-year-old man, Mohit Garg, was found dead in a Delhi hotel after hosting a party; police are investigating his friends who were present.

A 26-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Saturday night. Police said they are looking for other people who had joined him for a party in the room.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the hotel staff informed the police about a man lying unconscious in his room at around 9.30pm. The deceased was identified as Mohit Garg, a resident of Brahmapuri area.

“He was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased’s body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Garg had booked the room and hosted a party with his friends. During the party, he became unconscious,” the DCP said.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated, and they are looking for the friends who last saw Garg.

