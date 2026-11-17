The two murders in Bawana on Saturday night were a fallout of a two-year-old dispute over an alleged illegal liquor trade, police said on Monday. While a 30-year-old was arrested on Sunday, police also held another person on Monday for allegedly taking away the illegal pistol after the murders.

2-yr-old liquor business led to double murder in Bawana: Police

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On Saturday night, around midnight, Sonu Pradeep, 28, fired at his friend Sachin Kumar, 27, who was found dead by his elder brother Naresh Kumar, 30, police had said. Naresh then chased Sonu and beat him to death with stones.

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Police on Sunday said they arrested Naresh in connection with the second murder.

Officers part of the investigation said Sonu attacked Sachin over a complaint against his alleged illegal liquor business.

On Monday, DCP (outernorth) Shobhit Saxena said they arrested another man, identified as Chandan near Pooth Khurd village. “He works at a factory and was smoking a beedi when he saw the murders. He picked up the illegal weapon and left the spot. We have also arrested him and booked him for Arms Act and destruction of evidence,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to another senior police officer, the investigation has revealed that Sachin’s friend Sonu allegedly sold liquor illegally from a makeshift shop near their plot. Around two-three years ago, a complaint was made against the illegal liquor trade by a local due to which Sonu suffered heavy losses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to another senior police officer, the investigation has revealed that Sachin’s friend Sonu allegedly sold liquor illegally from a makeshift shop near their plot. Around two-three years ago, a complaint was made against the illegal liquor trade by a local due to which Sonu suffered heavy losses. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sonu suspected that Sachin was behind the complaint and had been holding a grudge against him since then. On the day of the incident , Sonu reached the plot late on Saturday night, kicked in the gate and had an argument with Sachin. He then went back to his shop and brought a pistol. He called Sachin on WhatsApp to come outside his house. He then shot Sachin on the road outside,” a senior officer said.

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Police said Sonu then fled the spot and was chased by Naresh, who allegedly caught him in a nearby lane and killed him with stones.

Sachin’s uncle Rakesh told the police that Naresh had called him after the murders and asked him to arrange a vehicle. When he reached the plot, he found Sachin lying in a pool of blood near the cowshed. Sachin was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rakesh told police he later learnt that Sonu had also been killed, allegedly by Naresh.

Police said CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts helped them reconstruct the sequence of events. Forensic teams examined the crime scenes and recovered blood stains and three empty rounds from the spot where Sachin was shot.

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An officer said police are also looking into older fights between the two friends. Both families are being questioned.