3 boys held for murdering 22-yr-old over ₹150 in west Delhi

New Delhi A case of murder was registered and the boys were lodged in protective custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three boys, aged between 14 and 16, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a 22-year-old man in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar in the early hours of Monday in a dispute over ₹150, which the victim had reportedly forcibly taken from one of the boys, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said that around 12.30am on Monday, the Tilak Nagar police station received a call regarding the stabbing incident. A police team reached the scene and met the woman caller, who informed the personnel that her brother, identified by his single name as Paras, had been stabbed in his thigh and the rear portion of his body.

“The boys disclosed that around 40-45 days ago, Paras had forcibly taken ₹150 from one of them and had refused to return the amount. On Sunday night, they confronted Paras over the issue. Following an altercation, Paras fled the spot. Later, at about 12.15am on Monday, the teenagers located him again, caught hold of him and physically assaulted him. During the assault, one boy repeatedly stabbed Paras with a knife, causing fatal injuries,” DCP Swami said.

Paras was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital, where he succumbed to stab wounds during treatment. A case of murder was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said they identified the three boys in conflict with the law through CCTV footage and apprehended them from a park near B Block of Chowkhandi in Tilkak Nagar. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and lodged in protective custody.