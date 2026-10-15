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3 held for cheating Delhi man of 39 lakh, stealing gold jewellery during occult rituals

3 held for cheating Delhi man of ₹39 lakh, stealing gold jewellery during occult rituals

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 15:18:19 IST
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New Delhi, Three men, including one posing as a tantric, have been arrested for allegedly cheating a 79-year-old man of around 39.3 lakh on the pretext of extracting buried ancestral gold through occult rituals in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

3 held for cheating Delhi man of ₹39 lakh, stealing gold jewellery during occult rituals
3 held for cheating Delhi man of ₹39 lakh, stealing gold jewellery during occult rituals

Gold jewellery worth 15 lakh was also stolen from his house during the rituals, they said.

The accused allegedly gained the elderly man's confidence by showing him a genuine gold coin and promising to recover buried ancestral treasure. They induced him to make cash and UPI payments before allegedly staging a ritual at his residence and stealing jewellery from his cupboard, police said.

The accused have been identified as Tahsin alias Krishna Sharma alias Krishna Pandit , a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh; Shoaib Ali , a resident of Dasna in Ghaziabad; and Mahakader Khan , a resident of Paschim Midnapur in West Bengal.

According to police, the case was registered at the Seemapuri police station on the complaint of Girijesh Singh, who alleged that the accused cheated him of approximately 39 lakh through cash and UPI transactions.

Following technical surveillance and analysis of leads, police traced the alleged main accused, who had been posing as Krishna Pandit, to Amba Vihar in Muzaffarnagar. His identity was established as Tahsin, and he was arrested, police said.

During the investigation, Shoaib Ali and Mahakader Khan were also arrested for allegedly introducing the complainant to the fake tantric and facilitating the subsequent transactions.

Police recovered 2.73 lakh in cash, an SUV allegedly used in the crime, tantric clothing, 11 rings, two Aadhaar cards bearing the names of Tahsin and Krishna Sharma, a PAN card, an ATM card and two mobile phones.

Investigators suspect that the accused used multiple identities and staged occult rituals to gain the confidence of victims and induce them to part with money and valuables.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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