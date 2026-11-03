30-year-old man hits wife with hammer, held in northwest Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly brutally attacking his wife with a hammer, repeatedly striking her on the head over suspicion of an extramarital affair in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur village in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The woman’s condition is critical and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The woman’s condition is critical and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, said police.

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Police said Sanjay Kumar, a mason, lives with his wife and two children in Wazirpur village. He was allegedly drunk when the incident took place.

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The landlord, Akash Yadav, told police that Kumar approached him crying on Saturday night and said that his wife was planning to get him killed. He then returned to his room, locked the door and started assaulting the woman, Yadav allegedly told police.

“When the landlord heard noises, he looked through a ventilation opening and spotted Sangeeta bleeding, while Kumar was allegedly pressing his foot against her neck. Yadav and his brother managed to get the door opened and apprehended Sanjay before informing the police,” the officer said.

Kumar allegedly continued attacking his wife even after she fell, and pressed his foot against her neck, according to police. “She sustained multiple head injuries and was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where she was referred to a higher medical centre. Her condition is reported to be critical,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, Kumar told investigators that he suspected his wife of having an affair and believed she was planning to marry his younger brother after getting him killed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, Kumar told investigators that he suspected his wife of having an affair and believed she was planning to marry his younger brother after getting him killed. {{/usCountry}}

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A case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station. “The accused has been arrested. Further probe is underway,” the officer said.

The hammer used in the attack has also been seized.