4 hurt after being run over by speeding car in Saket, one arrested
4 hurt after being run over by speeding car in Saket, one arrested

  • According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of April 17, and the accused, Vipul Dhingra (31), a wholesaler at Azadpur Mandi, was arrested three days later.
During investigation, the vehicle was impounded and Vipul Dhingra, resident of Shalimar Bagh, was arrested on April 20, deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A civil defence volunteer’s leg had to be amputated, while three other people suffered injuries after they were run over by an allegedly speeding car in a hit-and-run in south Delhi’s Saket, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of April 17, and the accused, Vipul Dhingra (31), a wholesaler at Azadpur Mandi, was arrested three days later.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that at 3.55am on April 17, Saket police station received a PCR call saying that “one car hit riders of a bike and ran away near the Saket court red light”.

“On inspecting the spot, a bumper of a car with a Delhi number plate was found. The police staff later reached AIIMS and met the four victims. On the statement of the eyewitness, a case was registered,” Jaiker said.

During investigation, the vehicle was impounded and Dhingra, resident of Shalimar Bagh, was arrested on April 20, Jaiker said.

The injured were identified as Sonepat residents Krishan Kumar (26) and his wife Meena (26); his cousin, civil defence volunteer Hemant Kumar (23), a resident of Deoli; and autorickshaw driver Ram Pravesh (43),resident of Patparganj.

Hemant, Krishan and Meena were travelling on the bike when the accident took place.

Hemant, who had to amputate one of his legs, said he was taking Krishan for treatment to a hospital when the accident took place. “The accused was driving at a very high speed. He first hit the autorickshaw and then our bike,” he said.

Hemant’s sister Natasha said that they lost their father over a decade ago and that the family was dependent on him financially. “Hemant was going to get married next month. How will it happen now?” she said.

The family said Meena, who runs a salon, too is severely injured while her husband Krishan has been discharged.

Police said Pravesh, the auto driver, has also been discharged.

Sunday, April 24, 2022
