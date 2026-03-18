New Delhi, The 400-year-old Barapullah Bridge, which had fallen into a dilapidated state after years of neglect as recently as 2024, has been restored to its former glory by the Archaeological Survey of India . 400-year-old Barapullah Bridge restored to glory after years of neglect

Located beneath the modern Barapullah flyover and behind the Nizamuddin railway station, the historic structure underwent a two-phase restoration project, which has now been completed, ASI officials said.

Today, the Mughal-era bridge stands rejuvenated, offering a rare glimpse into the past amid dense urban sprawl.

Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist in the ASI's Delhi circle, told PTI that the first phase of the work, which was the removal of large quantities of debris, had begun in January 2025 and the second phase, involving structural restoration, was completed between October 2025 and February 2026.

"The structure now mostly resembles the original Mughal structure and is open for the public to visit," he said.

The restoration process began after a site visit by then-Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in August 2024.

At the time, the bridge had nearly merged with the adjoining Madrasi Colony in Jangpura-B, with its passage encroached upon and converted into a makeshift marketplace, its historical significance largely forgotten.

The Barapullah drain flowing beneath the bridge had also become choked with untreated sewage, adding to the effects of heavy urbanisation.

On Wednesday, however, the bridge presented a starkly different picture.

"Several bituminous layers were removed to finally reveal the original material of the bridge, which was Delhi quartzite. While near the edges of the bridge, one can see the original material, the middle pathway of the bridge had to be repaired extensively as it was damaged from years of use, including vehicular movement," an ASI official told PTI.

Following debris removal, the level of the bridge is now significantly lower than what it was a year ago. The edges and the 12 piers of the bridge from which the structure derives its name have also been repaired.

ASI officials said at least four of the piers had been originally damaged, and a couple were even missing, on one end of the bridge where it had been formerly engulfed by the Madrasi Colony.

The piers have been repaired, some even freshly constructed in the original Mughal design, they said.

"When we began restoration, the portion adjoining the road was heavily encroached upon by shops. We have reinstated the boundary between the bridge and the road, and installed iron grills for protection," the official said.

In addition to restoration, the ASI addressed several structural challenges.

"The bridge, after restoration, emerged to have a very steep slope as it is curved and higher at the centre. Grassing has been carried out on one side to prevent soil erosion during the monsoon. This was not part of the original plan but was later incorporated as both a practical and aesthetic measure," Patel said.

The bridge is now secured with iron gates, with one side open to visitors.

The Barapullah drain, despite extensive desilting, remains under monitoring, with agencies including the Delhi Jal Board and the flood control department continuing cleaning efforts, according to ASI officials.

An ASI information board at the site notes that the 17th-century bridge once served as a key route for the Mughals to cross the Yamuna and access important cultural and religious sites such as the Nizamuddin Dargah and Humayun's Tomb from Agra.

According to the revised 2001 edition of ASI's book 'Delhi and its Neighbourhood', the bridge originally measured 14 metres in width and over 195 metres in length. However, the ASI board at the site lists its current length at about 100 metres, while the width remains unchanged.

The book notes that the bridge, located on the old Mathura Road, about 1 km east of Khan-i-Khanan's tomb , features 11 arched openings and 12 piers, giving it the name 'Barapullah', meaning '12 piers'.

It also records that an inscription now untraceable once indicated the bridge was built in 1621-22 by Mihr Banu Agha, the chief eunuch in Mughal emperor Jahangir's court.

The restored Barapullah bridge now stands as a striking contrast to the urban landscape, with roads and flyovers crisscrossing beside it, a wide drain flowing beneath as a reminder of urbanisation, and heavy concretisation flanking it on all sides; yet the structure endures, telling the story of a time long lost.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.