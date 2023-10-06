5 arrested in Delhi with fake Indian currency notes worth 19.74 lakh

Five persons were arrested by the crime branch of Delhi Police on Friday for printing and circulating fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth ₹19.74 lakh, officials said. According to police, the accused were inspired by a web series recently released on an OTT platform. (Delhi Police)

Fake bank notes of ₹500 denomination were recovered from the members who were running an interstate racket involved in fake currency.

According to police, the accused were inspired by a web series recently released on an OTT platform.

The accused were arrested from Delhi and Rajasthan’s Alwar where they had set up printing unit.

Apart from the seized fake banknotes, the crime branch’s raiding team also recovered raw materials and tools such as laptops, printers and lamination machines including printed notes valued at around ₹8 lakh on uncut sheets that the arrested people used, senior crime branch officers said.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, “Trafficking and circulation of high quality FICN in Delhi and adjoining states poses a serious threat to the national security and financial stability of the country. Surveillance was mounted upon the activities of the suspected members of a syndicate involved in counterfeit currency. Our efforts paid off and we busted a racket that was involved in the illegal activities.”

Sharing details of the operation, special CP Yadav said that the crime branch’s eastern range-I teams recently received inputs that two men, identified as Sakoor Mohammad and Lokesh Yadav, are involved in circulation of FICN and they would come near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi to deliver a consignment of fake notes to a receiver after which a trap was laid to nab the accused.

“Mohammad (25), and Yadav (28), were caught after they arrived and were waiting for their receiver. Their physical search yielded fake notes worth ₹6 lakh in ₹500 denomination. The two disclosed that they had received the consignment of FICN for circulation from their associates Himanshu Jain, Shiv Lal and Sanjay Godara. It was also learnt that all had hatched a conspiracy to establish a setup for printing of FICN at Ajmer in Rajasthan to earn quick and easy money,” added the special CP.

Thereafter, subsequent raids were conducted at Ajmer and the set up for printing fake banknotes at a rented house was busted. The team also arrested the other three accused with fake Indian banknotes of ₹500 worth ₹13.74 lakh, the police said.

“Mohammad is the mastermind of the racket. All arrested men are from Rajasthan. The racketeers initially printed and circulated fake notes in Rajasthan and then decided to spread their network to Delhi and its other adjoining states. Two cars that the suspected used for transporting fake notes were also recovered from them,” added Yadav.

