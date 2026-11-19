New Delhi, Five alleged members of a multi-layered cyber fraud syndicate have been arrested for cheating a man of ₹55 lakh on the pretext of cryptocurrency investment, an official said on Thursday.

5 held for cheating man of ₹55 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud in Delhi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police busted the racket after investigating a complaint registered at Amar Colony police station on October 4, he said, adding that 16 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, a vehicle used in the crime and ₹3 lakh in cash were recovered from the accused.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to police, the complainant came in contact through an advertisement on social media. The accused lured him into investing in cryptocurrency, particularly Tether , by promising substantial returns.

"The complainant initially paid ₹36 lakh in cash on October 3 and received 36,000 USDT in his Trust Wallet application. The following day, he handed over another ₹55 lakh in exchange for 55,000 USDT," the officer said.

However, within minutes of the second transaction, the accused withdrew the entire cryptocurrency from his wallet by misusing access they had obtained earlier, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated through four layers, beginning with targeting victims through social media advertisements, followed by contacting them through illegally procured SIM cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated through four layers, beginning with targeting victims through social media advertisements, followed by contacting them through illegally procured SIM cards. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The gang members subsequently met their targets personally to gain their confidence and obtain access to their cryptocurrency wallets before arranging cash transactions. The accused arranged an accommodation in the Amar Colony area to meet potential targets. During an initial meeting, they transferred 10 USDT into the complainant's wallet to establish credibility.

Police said the syndicate deliberately executed the first transaction at a loss of around ₹1.5 lakh to gain the victim's confidence before cheating him in the subsequent deal.

"The five apprehended accused have been identified as Omprakash, Aman, Ritik Chawla, Gaurav Rana and Saurabh alias Chhotu. They are residents of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police identified Gaurav Rana as the alleged kingpin of the syndicate, while Ritik Chawla allegedly operated under the pseudonym Krishna Agarwal and induced the complainant to invest in cryptocurrency.

The investigation also revealed that SIM cards were procured through social media groups and circulated among gang members to facilitate the fraud. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.