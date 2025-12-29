5 held over dangerous stunts in Central Delhi; 4 cars seized

New Delhi: Five people have been apprehended for allegedly driving their cars recklessly and performing dangerous stunts around ITO Chowk and towards Sarai Kale Khan in Central Delhi, police said on Sunday, adding four cars have also seized over the incident. Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said that on Saturday, it came to notice that an “X” post was being widely circulated on social media showing few individuals driving recklessly and performing stunts with cars. The vehicles were seen plying near ITO towards Sarai Kale Khan. (Representational image)

Police said a video clip of the act also surfaced on social media and they have registered a case of rash driving and endangering life or personal safety of others under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter and concerns related to public safety, we registered a case. During the investigation, we apprehended five people and recovered four offending vehicles,”the DCP said.

The five suspects were identified as Almas Arshad,20, a resident of Batla House in south Delhi’s Okhla, Sarfaraz,26 from Joga Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Imran Qureshi,38, from Zakir Nagar in Okhla, Mohammad Shabbir,23, from Joga Bai Extension, and Saad Abdullah,22, from Joga Bai Extension, the DCP added.

“The prompt action by Delhi Police reflects its strong commitment to ensuring road safety and taking strict action against rule violators. Citizens are requested to follow traffic rules and road safety guidelines to ensure safe movement on roads. Any violations will invite strict legal action,” the officer said.