71-yr-old dies as truck runs over him after scooter skids in South Ex

New Delhi: A 71-year-old retired government employee died after his scooter allegedly skidded on Ring Road in south Delhi’s South Extension Part-II on Thursday afternoon, throwing him onto the road, and a truck ran over him, police said on Friday

Police identified the deceased as Lal Dev Shah. Truck driver, identified as Brijlal Yadav, 46, was arrested. (Representative photo)

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Police identified the deceased as Lal Dev Shah. Police arrested the truck driver, identified as Brijlal Yadav, 46, in connection with the incident.

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Deputy Commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal said the accident took place around noon on Thursday in front of Moti Mahal restaurant when Shah, who was riding his scooter, fell on the road after his scooter allegedly skidded and the truck passing by ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled but was later arrested. Police have seized the truck and registered a case at Kotla Mubarakpur police station under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} A police officer aware of the matter said that a team is examining the circumstances surrounding the accident and the sequence of events that led to the scooter skidding and the victim falling onto the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer aware of the matter said that a team is examining the circumstances surrounding the accident and the sequence of events that led to the scooter skidding and the victim falling onto the road. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are also obtaining CCTV footage of the accident and seeking eyewitnesses.

A probe is underway, police added.