75 Delhi govt schools to get PM Shri tag, smart upgrades

The Delhi government will relaunch 75 of its schools as CM-Shri schools with state-of-the-art infrastructure and experiential learning models, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday. The initiative aims to transform the quality of education in government schools by blending modern technology with improved facilities. CM Rekha Gupta and LG VK Saxena during the launch bamboo plantation drive at Okhla Landfill site in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The CM, addressing a meeting with school principals and education department officials in Shalimar Bagh, said the revamped schools will feature thousands of smart classrooms, 100 language labs, and 125 digital libraries by the end of the year.

The city government currently runs 1,060 schools, and the 75 CM-Shri campuses will be chosen from among these, based on their readiness for infrastructure and technological upgrades.

“Every child in Delhi deserves quality education. Our aim isn’t merely to build schools, but to create an education system that plays a vital role in nation-building. These 75 CM-Shri Schools are a step towards delivering learning that surpasses even private institutions,” Gupta said.

The criteria for selecting the 75 schools are still being finalised, but will likely hinge on the existing infrastructure, an official said.

The CM also directed that basic amenities like clean toilets, drinking water, proper lighting, and comfortable seating be upgraded across its 1,060 schools on a need basis. She instructed the PWD’s horticulture wing to green campuses with landscaping initiatives.

Each CM-Shri school will also be equipped with smart boards, science and computer labs, and other digital tools. Emphasising the importance of teacher quality, Gupta announced regular training programmes and exposure to modern teaching methods.

The CM further directed officials to provide targeted support for meritorious, underperforming, and differently abled students, ensuring inclusive education. She also announced laptops for 1,200 students who excelled in Class 10 and 12 board exams, and said the government is actively seeking CSR partnerships to bolster the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has opened applications for transfers to CM-Shri schools for the 2025-26 session. Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs), and other staff with at least five years remaining before retirement can apply by June 9 via email. Interviews will be held on June 11 (TGTs) and June 12 (PGTs and others).

An official said the National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented across CM-Shri schools, alongside the integration of AI tools and language labs.

Gupta, meanwhile, took aim at the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, calling its education model “artificial.”

“Despite the heavy propaganda, the ground reality was dismal. Even their most celebrated school buildings were poorly built — one constructed in 2018 deteriorated within two years. This exposes their so-called model as nothing more than a facade,” she said, adding that legal action would be initiated for irregularities in classroom construction flagged in the CAG report.