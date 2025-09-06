760 gram gold, diamond-studded kalash stolen at Red Fort; suspect identified

Gold weighing approximately 760 grams were among some valuables allegedlt stolen during a religious ritual at the Red Fort in Delhi. The stolen items included a small Jhari, also known as kalash or kamandalam, that was studded with diamonds and emeralds. As per the police, a businessman named Sudhir Jain used to bring the jewel-studded Kalash for worship daily.(PTI/Representational Image)

The police have identified the suspect and an arrest will be made soon.

Police said that the Kalash was stolen last Tuesday, and the suspect was captured on CCTV. "Last Tuesday, it disappeared from the stage in the middle of the program. The suspect's activities have been captured in CCTV footage," police said. The suspect has been identified by the police, who expressed the possibility of arresting the suspect soon.

Further investigation related to the case is still underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Delhi Police arrested a habitual thief who was involved in the theft of gold biscuits worth lakhs from a passenger travelling through the Delhi metro. The main accused has been identified as 29-year-old Sonu Chan, who was apprehended with ₹3 lakh in suspected stolen proceeds, revealing a broader nexus of thieves involving ties to the gold trade.

As per Delhi Police, a case was registered in July this month of gold theft at the PS Raja Garden Metro after a complaint by Amit Santra. Santra reported that gold biscuits weighing 141.670 g were stolen from his bag while travelling in the metro. Sonu Chand was arrested as part of the case, who revealed that he is a habitual offender involved in similar thefts. He confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had sold the gold biscuit, keeping the proceeds hidden at his residence in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)


