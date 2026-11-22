New Delhi, An eight-month-old baby boy kidnapped from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area was rescued from a village in Uttar Pradesh, with police arresting three persons, including a couple who allegedly wanted a male child to carry forward their family name and inheritance.

8-month-old boy kidnapped from Delhi's Pandav Nagar rescued in UP; three arrested more less

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The infant was allegedly kidnapped from the custody of his caretaker while his mother, an e-rickshaw driver, was away at work, police said on Sunday.

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The accused have been identified as Rishipal , a truck driver from Mathura, and Chatru , a farmer, and his wife Kusma , residents of Wajidpur village in Aligarh district, they said.

According to police, the incident came to light after the infant's mother lodged a complaint stating that her eight-month-old son had gone missing while in the care of her caretaker in the Pandav Nagar area.

A case was registered at Mandawali police station and an investigation was initiated.

"During questioning, the caretaker told police that she had gone to purchase some items from Ganesh Nagar around 11.30 am when she met an unidentified person, who subsequently took away the infant," the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team was formed. Teams analysed CCTV footage from the area and suspected escape routes, which showed a man running away with the infant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team was formed. Teams analysed CCTV footage from the area and suspected escape routes, which showed a man running away with the infant. {{/usCountry}}

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Further examination of footage and questioning of auto-rickshaw drivers helped police trace the suspect's movement towards Akshardham.

"The investigation into the movement of a mini truck led police to identify its driver, Rishipal. Technical surveillance and local intelligence subsequently revealed that the infant had allegedly been handed over to Chatru, a distant relative, in Wajidpur village," the officer said.

Further investigation revealed that Chatru and Kusma had allegedly planned to procure a baby boy around a year ago. The couple, who have three daughters, allegedly wanted a male child to carry forward their family name and inheritance and look after them in their old age, police said.

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Following interrogation and a prolonged search operation, the police team traced the infant to Wajidpur village. "All three accused were arrested within 24 hours of the kidnapping. None of them had any previous criminal involvement," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete circumstances of the alleged child trafficking and the role of those involved, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.