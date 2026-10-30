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948 litre of adulterated ghee seized in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government seized 948

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 07:33:40 IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: The Delhi government seized 948.9 litres of suspected adulterated ghee during raids at three locations across the Capital on Wednesday as part of its ongoing crackdown on food adulteration ahead of the festive season, officials said.

Further action will be taken based on the test results, officials said (Photo for representation)
Further action will be taken based on the test results, officials said (Photo for representation)

The food safety department seized 389.9 litres of ghee from Bhogal Market in southeast Delhi, 338 litres from Najafgarh Market in southwest Delhi and another 221 litres during a joint operation with Delhi Police in Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi, officials said.

The department also collected 15 samples of ghee from Bhogal and Najafgarh markets, which have been sent to a laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken based on the test results, officials said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government was planning to modernise the food safety department and increase its staff strength to speed up inspections and enforcement. Personnel from other departments could also be deployed, if required, to expand monitoring across the city.

Gupta said the crackdown would continue throughout the year and would not be limited to the festive season. She added that strict action would be taken against those found involved in adulteration.

Residents can register complaints by calling the department’s helpline, 1800-11-3921, during office hours, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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