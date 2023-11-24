AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks bail in Delhi excise case

New Delhi Sanjay Singh is the second most high-profile AAP leader, after Manish Sisodia, to be arrested in the excise case. (HT Photo)

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh on Friday moved a bail application before a Delhi court while his judicial custody was extended till December 4 in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Singh, who was arrested on October 4 by the federal agency, has said he was unjustly arrested only based on statements given by accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora, while there is no evidence to corroborate the allegations through eyewitnesses, CCTVs, or material evidence.

He was produced before the court as his extended judicial custody came to an end. Singh moved an application before the court through his counsel advocate Rajat Bharadwaj seeking regular bail and has said that he is not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing or violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Singh also said he was a victim of a witch hunt and pointed out that Arora had given eight statements before he was arrested in the money laundering case and had never made any accusation against Singh. The application is likely to be listed on Saturday before special judge MK Nagpal.

Meanwhile, upon being asked by the court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted that they would be filing a supplementary prosecution complaint regarding Singh shortly. Considering the submission of the federal agency, the court extended Singh’s judicial custody for 10 days, as the period of sixty days granted to the federal agency to complete the investigation and filing of a prosecution complaint expires on December 3.

The court also allowed an application seeking permission to get his signature on two cheques of ₹50,000 and ₹90,000 for his family expenses.

Singh is the second most high-profile AAP minister to be arrested by the federal agency. Since his arrest, the AAP has held protests in Delhi and found support from several rivals of the Bharatiya Janata Party.