AAP releases poll song focusing on Kejriwal’s arrest

A month before the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi go to polls on May 25, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its election campaign theme song, “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se”, on Thursday to further intensify its election campaign. The song, which revolves around the arrest of AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was released by party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, party’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai and national secretary Pankaj Gupta, at a function held at the party headquarters, party functionaries aware of the matter said. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy. (File Photo)

AAP has made Kejriwal’s arrest the central theme of its election campaign, and is urging people to vote for the party to give an answer to the CM’s arrest.

Written and sung by AAP Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, the song raises allegations of dictatorial governance, unemployment, inflation, and conspiracy targeting opposition leaders, including Kejriwal.

“Our campaign song reflects the feelings of the people,” Pandey said.

“The song serves as a clarion call to the public, warning of impending threats in case the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power. With the third phase of the campaign set to kick off on April 27, the AAP plans to engage with the electorate through various platforms, including the CM’s messages being conveyed through Sunita Kejriwal and senior leaders such as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who will spearhead election meetings and door-to-door campaigns across the nation,” said an AAP leader on condition of anonymity.

During the function, a chair, which was reserved for Kejriwal, was left vacant to mark his absence and highlight his arrest.

“No matter how many pamphlets the AAP distributes or songs they play, the public will not support them anymore, and they will suffer a severe defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.