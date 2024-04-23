Kejriwal under LG’s surveillance in jail, claims Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi lieutenant governor and the Prime Minister’s Office were monitoring the CCTV footage from the Tihar Jail to keep an eye on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to harass him, an allegation that can potentially trigger a new tussle between the ruling party in Delhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. Sanjay Singh at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

“What does the BJP want to monitor through 24-hour CCTV surveillance? LG office is working round the clock to monitor Kejriwal instead of working for the people. What do you want to see? How much has Kejriwal’s morale fallen? How much has Kejriwal bowed down and how much has he broken? Kejriwal has worked towards improving schools, providing free water and electricity to the people and he is being harassed in this manner,” senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.

Tihar jail officials did not respond to requests for a comment.

Singh added that the BJP was worried about its performance in the Lok Sabha elections after the first phase of polling. “If anything happens to the Delhi chief minister, PMO and LG office would be responsible. A deep conspiracy is being hatched. All rules are being broken by 24 hours monitoring through CCTV link,” he alleged.

On being asked about whether there is proof of surveillance by LG office and PMO, Singh said he was not making these claims lightly and cited the videos of former AAP minister [Satyendar Jain] being leaked to the media. Singh said that the former AAP minister’s [Jain] videos was broadcasted to the whole country. “I am not saying anything wrong. I am saying this responsibly,” he added.

When asked about the allegations by Singh, a Delhi BJP spokesperson refused to comment on the matter