AAP slams north Delhi civic body over plan to collect conversion fee

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation for asking traders in the Walled City to submit conversion charges, saying despite doing nothing for the development of the area, the civic body went ahead and levied the charge on the businesses operating out of the area.

Senior AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that all the announcements made by the BJP are a bundle of lies. “Recently, state BJP leaders and North MCD mayor claimed that they will not burden the citizens with new taxes this year. But, within a week they changed their stance and now they are asking the traders for conversion charges,” he said.

He questioned the North MCD if it has any development or redevelopment code for the area and alleged corruption by the civic body behind the levy. “Before asking for conversion and parking charges, the North MCD mayor and other office-bearers must clarify that what have they done for this area so far? Asking for such charges is nothing more than the BJP’s haste to appropriate people’s hard-earned money,” he said.

Conversion charges are one-time fee for carrying out commercial activities out of an area marked as residential in the original plan.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said over the years, commercial activities in Old Delhi has extended to residential pockets since a large population has shifted from there due to congestion. “...after 1977, the commercial activities have spread to the galis and katras, as the residents shifted to newly developed areas,” he said.

He alleged, “As the trade penetrated bylanes, a caucus of builders, traders’ association leaders and the civic body officials was formed, who encouraged spread of traders only through illegally constructed buildings.”

“Sadly, trader associations too stop traders from paying conversion charge as this would reduce their role in the game,” he said