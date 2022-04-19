AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
A day after Delhi BJP leaders claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the AAP, Atishi - an MLA of the ruling party in the national capital - on Tuesday shared pictures on Twitter claiming that the accused can be seen with saffron party leaders. "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed.
"He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in the BJP. It is clear that the BJP got the riots done. The BJP should apologise to Delhiites. The BJP is a party of goons," she alleged.
Earlier, she tweeted, “I will be making an explosive revelation about the Jahangirpuri riots at 5pm! Watch this space!”
Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. According to police, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.
The police said Ansar and Md Aslam were the main conspirators who got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and hatched up a conspiracy to create trouble.
On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
"Delhiites want a reply from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership over the involvement of the youth, apparently an AAP worker, in the Jahangirpuri riots. Earlier too, we saw AAP councilor Tahir Hussain as the main accused of 2020 Delhi riots," Kapoor said in the letter.
Also Read | 'Sophisticated' pistol recovered from Jahangirpuri violence accused: Police
Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations, AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain said, "I think he (Ansar) must be linked to the BJP since the saffron party knows the inside story."
The Delhi Police has so far held 23 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident.
Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from northeast Delhi that was rocked by communal violence in 2020, said, "The mastermind of the attack in Jahangirpuri -- Md Ansar -- has been found to be a worker of AAP. There are evidence of this in the form of photographs. Tahir Hussain, who was the mastermind of the Delhi riots in 2020, was also an AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riots factory?"
He reiterated that illegal immigrants living in the city were a big challenge for police and law and order.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.
-
2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested
The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to barge in the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minster Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said adding that the men were drunk when the incident took place and they were later let out on bail. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking.
-
In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral
At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported. A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media.
-
Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held
A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday. When Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.
-
Over 30% children among 107 new Covid-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar
In what could be a matter of concern for the health department and parents, 33 children among 107 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The current active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stand at 411. "Of the 107 new cases, 33 are children who have tested positive for Covid-19," PTI quoted chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics