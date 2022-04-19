'Sophisticated' pistol recovered from Jahangirpuri violence accused: Police

A 'sophisticated' pistol was recovered from the 28-year-old man who allegedly opened fire during violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday. A case has been registered against the accused - Sonu alias Yunus, who was arrested the following day. Police identified the accused after a video emerged on social media showing a man in a blue kurta firing the weapon.

"One sophisticated pistol was recovered from Sonu alias Yunus ... in connection with Jahangirpuri violence. A case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered," Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west), said.

"A video was circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man (in a blue kurta) opening fire during the violence in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. A police team went to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members," Rangnani said.

Rangnanai said the accused admitted to having fired a weapon.

The police team sent to arrest Sonu was attacked Monday after family members threw stones. The police played down the attack, calling it 'minor' and 'one-off'.

"His family members pelted two stones at the team. One of the stones hit Inspector Satender Khari… he sustained injury on his right ankle. One person has been detained," Rangnani said.

She emphasised that the situation in Jahangirpuri remains under control and also told PTI legal action would be initiated against the family members.

Hundreds of police continue to be deployed to Jahangirpuri Tuesday morning.

Most of violence-hit in Delhi's Jahangirpuri stays indoors as cops keep watch

At least 25 people have been arrested so far and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said action will be taken against the guilty irrespective of class, community or religion.

Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday and four other were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

14 teams have been formed to investigate the violence that left nearly a dozen, including at least eight policemen, injured and several vehicles torched.

Union home minister Amit Shah has spoken to Asthana and ordered him to maintain law-and-order in the national capital, which was rocked by communal violence just two years ago.

Speaking later, Asthana also warned people against believing fake news and said legal action will be taken against those spreading false information.

Meanwhile, as the predictable blame game begins - the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ahs alleged the main accused are from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, while the latter has pointed out Delhi Police reports directly to Amit Shah.

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, where a petition has been filed, seeking 'an impartial probe' by a panel headed by a sitting judge.

The violence erupted Saturday after a Hanuman Jayanti procession was confronted by a group of people in front of a mosque. Stones were allegedly thrown and gunshots were fired. Police said the procession did not have permission and its organisers have been booked.

With input from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON