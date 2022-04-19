Centre monitoring situation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri amid police probe| 10 points

Union home minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation in Delhi after clashes broke out in the Jahangirpuri area of the city on Saturday, officials have said, adding that he spoke to Delhi top cop Rakesh Asthana and told police to take strict action against those involved. At least 25 people have been arrested after the area saw violence when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was being carried out. This is the first time since 2020 that the city has seen communal tensions at this scale. Three processions were carried out in the area the same day but only two had permission, police have said, adding that violence was reported during the third one, and the organisers have now been booked.

Here are top updates on Delhi clashes in Jahangirpuri:

1. Hundreds of police personnel remained deployed in northwest Delhi on Monday, two days after clashes broke out between two groups near a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Visuals showed drones being used to maintain vigil.

2. Fourteen probe teams have been formed to investigate the violence, Delhi top cop Rakesh Asthana said on Monday at a press briefing as he insisted that "action will be taken against those involved irrespective of caste, creed and religion".

3. A key suspect - Yunus alias Sonu - who allegedly opened fire on Saturday at a procession was arrested on Monday. Sheikh Hameed, 36, who allegedly supplied bottles thrown during the clashes has also been arrested. His family, however, has said he was not in the area when the violence took place. Twenty-three people were arrested earlier, including two minors. Some locals also say that people from outside created trouble.

4. On way to detain one of the suspects, a Delhi police team on Monday was attacked in the area but the situation was soon brought under control. “A video was being circulated on social media, showing a man in a blue kurta opening fire during the riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. [The] police team of the north-west district had gone to his house in CD Park. The family members pelted two stones at them. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. [The] situation is under control,” said a police spokesperson on Monday afternoon.

5. Rakesh Ashthana, during a press briefing, refuted claims that the probe was not being carried out fairly. "Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumour," he further added.

6. An FIR has been filed against the organisers for carrying out a procession without permission in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani.

7. The matter has also reached the Supreme Court. A letter petition has been filed, seeking “an impartial probe” by a panel headed by a sitting judge. “The recent riots which erupted in Jahangirpuri area in north-west Delhi are a scar on the face of the constitution. This is the second time that riots have erupted in Delhi in two years, and in both occasions, members of the minority community are only to be blamed,” reads the letter by lawyer Amritpal Singh Khalsa to chief justice NV Ramana.

9. A blame-game has also started between the AAP, which rules Delhi, and the BJP, ruling at the centre. While the BJP claims the main accused was from the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal's party has said the city police functions under Amit Shah.

10. The clash broke out on Saturday when a procession to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti was confronted by another group of people in front of a mosque. Stones were allegedly thrown by the mob and gunshots were fired. According to police, while the procession was passing through the area around 5.30 pm, some locals had a scuffle with people participating in the procession. Eight police personnel and one civilian had sustained injuries. Asthana on Sunday visited a sub-inspector at his home who was among those injured.

