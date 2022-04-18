Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for carrying out a procession without permission in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where violent clashes broke out on April 16, and one accused has joined the investigation, said deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani. Further investigation was underway, she added.
According to the DCP, the other two processions which were carried out on Saturday morning and afternoon in the area had due permission.
Rangnani said a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.
During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.
-
Produce minor arrested in Jahangirpuri clash before JJB, HC orders Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city police to right away produce a 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board. The direction came after the Delhi Police told the bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
-
Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ansar and Aslam, the accused in Jahangirpuri violence case, to two more days police custody, news agency ANI reported. During the hearing, the Delhi Police told court that the main accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then allegedly hatched a conspiracy. Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police holds Aman Committee meet to maintain peace
Two days after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police on Monday held another round of meetings with members of local peace committees and urged them to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours, according to reports. On Sunday too, the police held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas.
-
Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur
A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries. Also read: Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village. Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs.
-
'Power crisis in Maharashtra due to…': BJP leader hits out at state govt
BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Monday said the power crisis in Maharashtra was caused due to mismanagement of the MVA government and the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation had ensured the state did not face load-shedding even for a day. Speaking to reporters here, Mahajan said the MVA government was harassing people, farmers and industrialists by creating an "artificial power crisis" and was then blaming the Centre for irregular coal supply.
