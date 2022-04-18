Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for carrying out a procession without permission in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where violent clashes broke out on April 16, and one accused has joined the investigation, said deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani. Further investigation was underway, she added.

According to the DCP, the other two processions which were carried out on Saturday morning and afternoon in the area had due permission.

Rangnani said a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

