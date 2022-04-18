Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ansar and Aslam, the accused in Jahangirpuri violence case, to two more days police custody, news agency ANI reported.
The four more accused produced in Delhi's Rohini court have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the violence that erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.
During the hearing, the Delhi Police told court that the main accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the ‘Shobha Yatra’ on April 15 and then allegedly hatched a conspiracy. Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."
According to the police, one of the accused named Mohammad Aslam fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused was also recovered from his possession.
Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a top Delhi Police official told PTI.
Another accused Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, is alleged to be among the "main conspirators" behind the violence.
"During the probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under Gambling Act & Arms Act," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police on Sunday.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with the district police are probing the violence. At least 14 teams have been set up to investigate the case from all angles. Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons, said police.
"As of now, three firearms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better," Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.
