Jahangirpuri violence 'conspirator' Ansar involved in two assault cases: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested Ansar, one of the conspirators of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 other suspects. According to the police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault.

"During the probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under Gambling Act & Arms Act," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

The police also arrested 21-year-old Md Aslam who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, according to news agency PTI.

The cops also recovered a pistol from Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime, the PTI report added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections.

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," she said. Later, she said five more arrests were made.

"One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam, opened fire that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession," PTI quoted Rangnani as saying.

Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the area.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, joint police commissioner (law and order).

Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order.

