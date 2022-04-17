Jahangirpuri violence 'conspirator' Ansar involved in two assault cases: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested Ansar, one of the conspirators of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 other suspects. According to the police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault.
"During the probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under Gambling Act & Arms Act," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.
The police also arrested 21-year-old Md Aslam who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, according to news agency PTI.
The cops also recovered a pistol from Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime, the PTI report added.
Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections.
Also Read | Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri clash? Child rights body NCPCR takes note
"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," she said. Later, she said five more arrests were made.
"One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam, opened fire that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession," PTI quoted Rangnani as saying.
Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.
Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the area.
"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, joint police commissioner (law and order).
Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order.
-
Haridwar: 114 people booked for stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra
The Haridwar police on Sunday booked 114 people at Bhagwanpur police station after stones were pelted on religious procession (Shoba Yatra) being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Danda Jalalpur village in the district on Saturday late evening, police said. Communal tension prevailed in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district as members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Danda Jalalpur village.
-
Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri clash? Child rights body NCPCR takes note
In one of the videos, a mob is seen pelting stones on what looks like a residential complex. Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the clips. Also Read 'Report suspicious activities': Delhi Police's appeal to people after Jahangirpuri violence The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused thus far, one of whom, Ansar, is believed to be one of the conspirators, while a second, Aslam, opened fire from his pistol.
-
World Heritage Day: Preserving rich cultural and natural legacy
PUNE The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is observed on April 18. As the world gears up to celebrate, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai circle is set to host an exhibition. Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2022 is “Heritage and Climate”.
-
‘Report suspicious activities’: Delhi Police appeal after Jahangirpuri violence
A day after northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri witnessed communal violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, the Delhi Police on Sunday urged people to be vigilant about any suspicious activity that they see in their area. Adequate amount of police deployed in the area. Illegal weapons were used during Shobha Yatra as verbal and physical altercations broke out. Police was present throughout the procession,” he said. Overall, nine people--eight policemen and a civilian--sustained injuries in the episode.
-
Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post, 40 arrested
A large number of people allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a nearby hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi in Karnataka and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post in the early hours of Sunday, police said. According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, someone had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics