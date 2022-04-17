Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri violence? Child rights body NCPCR takes note of viral videos
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday took note of the alleged involvement of minors and children in communal violence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri a day ago, adding that necessary action is being taken in this regard. “NCPCR has taken cognisance of minors and children being used in riots in Delhi yesterday. We are taking necessary action in this matter,” tweeted Priyank Kanoongo, who heads the child rights body.
Kanoongo’s tweet came after multiple videos surfaced on social media showing children taking part in Saturday’s melee; both communities—Hindus and Muslims—have accused each other of initiating the clash. In one of the videos, a mob is seen pelting stones on what looks like a residential complex.
Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the clips.
The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused thus far, one of whom, Ansar, is believed to be one of the conspirators, while a second, Aslam, opened fire from his pistol. All those arrested are local residents, and are 21-35 years old. As many as nine people were injured, including nine policemen and a local. Police have constituted 10 teams to probe the incident.
The violence took place around 5:30pm on Saturday while a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the area. According to locals, clashes took place primarily through three blocks in Jahangirpuri, with residents from the Hindu-dominated G and H blocks facing off with their Muslim counterparts from the C block.
Delhi Police have intensified security in the area, with companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also deployed. No fresh clashes have taken place thus far.
