Jahangirpuri violence LIVE: 14 arrested in Delhi; clashes in Andhra, K'taka too
- LIVE Updates on Jahangirpuri violence: "14 arrests have been made so far in connection with Saturday's violence," DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.
LIVE: With heavy police deployment, the situation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri remained tense but under control, hours after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.
Incidences of stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire were reported. Roughly eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the calshes as per latest information.
"14 arrests have been made so far in connection with Saturday's violence," DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.
Apr 17, 2022 12:36 PM IST
Atmosphere being deliberately spoiled for political gains: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
Taking an indirect jibe at the BJP-led central government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the atmosphere of the country is being ‘deliberately spoiled to gain political advantage’ in elections. “Such incidents never happened before on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, these festivals were celebrated peacefully,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Apr 17, 2022 12:32 PM IST
Stone-pelting during religious procession reported in Karnataka's Hubli, 40 held
In Karnataka, a stone-pelting incident reportedly took place at Old Hubli Police Station. “Four policemen, including one inspector, were injured,” ANI reported quoting police officials. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire city. “40 people have been arrested and six cases have been registered. The investigation is underway,” Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram added.
Apr 17, 2022 12:29 PM IST
Hanuman Jayanti clashes reported in Andhra, 20 arrested
The Andhra Pradesh police have taken 20 people into custody on Sunday for interrogation after a clash broke out on Saturday in the Kurnool district, ANI reported quoting officials.
The clash reportedly resulted in stone pelting between members of two communities during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Alur town of Kurnool. 15 people sustained minor injuries. Police were deployed at the incident spot soon, and the situation was brought under control.
Apr 17, 2022 12:16 PM IST
'Procession turned violent when…,' officer narrates the incident in FIR
"Procession was underway peacefully... when it reached near C-Block mosque a man with four to five others started arguing with those taking part in the procession. Later stone pelting started from both sides," Rajeev Ranjan, a Delhi Police officer deployed in the Jahangirpuri police station, said in the FIR while narrating the incident.
"Police engaged in security for the religious procession separated the two groups but after some time clashes erupted between the two sides. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was an attempt to create communal tension by stone-pelting," he added.
Apr 17, 2022 12:09 PM IST
Multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act invoked against the accused
Police have invoked multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against the accused, including attempt to murder and rioting. One of the accused - who opened fire with a pistol - is among those arrested and has been identifid as Mohammed Aslam, 21. The weapon used has been recovered from his possession, the police said.
Apr 17, 2022 12:05 PM IST
BJP MP for northwest Delhi says ‘couldn’t sleep', visits violence site
The MP for northwest Delhi, BJP's Hans Raj Hans, visited violence-hit areas early Sunday morning. "I couldn't sleep; wanted to go and check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track," he was quoted by ANI.
Apr 17, 2022 12:04 PM IST
In pics: Rapid Action Force deployed at violence spot
Apr 17, 2022 12:00 PM IST
In pics: DCP Rangnani holds meet with ‘Aman committee’ members
Apr 17, 2022 11:57 AM IST
DCP North-West assures fair investigation & due legal action by police
“During Aman committee meeting, all the members were asked to appeal the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility. Further they were assured of professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police,” DCP North-West Usha Rangnani was quoted as saying by ANI.
Apr 17, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Rapid Action Force and Police deployed at violence spot
Rapid Action Force and Police Forces have been deployed at violence-hit Jahangirpuri to tighten the security, news agency ANI reported. 14 persons have been arrested so far, in connection with a clash between two groups during a religious procession yesterday.
Apr 17, 2022 11:52 AM IST
Noida police on high alert after communal clashes in Delhi
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the northwestern part of Delhi Saturday evening, officials said.
Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida - by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said. Read more
Apr 17, 2022 11:51 AM IST
'Don't deserve to be called Delhiites,' Gautam Gambhir condemns violence
Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir condemned the violence and said it is against the culture of Delhi. "The stone pelting on the procession is very sad. It is against the thinking and the culture of Delhi. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace and the culprits should be punished severely," the MP said. Read more
Apr 17, 2022 11:47 AM IST
‘Cannot progress without peace,’ says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace. "The country cannot progress without peace, all people have to maintain peace, law and order. If needed, there is an agency, there is the police, whose responsibility is there. It is the responsibility of the central government to create peace and order in Delhi," he said.
Apr 17, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh police on high alert after clashes in Delhi
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued a state-wide alert and UP’s additional director general of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said senior officials in the field have been asked to keep a close watch on sensitive areas of their respective districts.
Apr 17, 2022 11:45 AM IST
Delhi police arrests accused who opened fire, pistol recovered
Delhi Police said that one of the accused who opened fire has also been arrested. The pistol used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession.
