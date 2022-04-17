Jahangirpuri violence LIVE: 14 arrested in Delhi; clashes in Andhra, K'taka too

LIVE: With heavy police deployment, the situation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri remained tense but under control, hours after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

Incidences of stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire were reported. Roughly eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the calshes as per latest information.

"14 arrests have been made so far in connection with Saturday's violence," DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON