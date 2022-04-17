Jahangirpuri residents recall horror: 'We hid in our homes as mob clashed, fired shots'
It was terrifying as mobs brandishing weapons clashed, hurled stones and fired shots, said residents of Jahangirpuri's C-block as they recalled the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, which left nine people, mostly policemen, injured and many vehicles damaged.
Hindus and Muslims live here in harmony, and the Saturday clash came as a shock. There has never been such a situation in this area, they said.
Residents on Sunday largely stayed indoors while there was heavy police deployment in C-Block, the epicentre of the communal violence, and around a mosque in that area.
Everything was peaceful when two Hanuman Jayanti processions passed the area in the morning. It was during the evening procession, around 6:15 pm, when the violence broke out after "I heard people screaming 'they are entering the mosque'", said Mohammad Aquib.
"I was terrified to see the situation and rushed to shut my shop. I was worried for my wife and four children as I could see people pelting stones at each other. I also had thought of leaving the area," he said.
Iftar never happened on time and "we were so scared that we broke our fast at 2 am (Sunday),” said Jahangirpuri resident, who lives near the mosque.
Manoj Middya, a shopkeeper and a resident of C-Block, said, "I rushed home after shutting my shop."
"I have been living in the area since many years and I have never seen this kind of violence. My neighbours are Muslims, but we have never faced any communal problems. We have all been living in harmony," he said.
The Delhi Police has arrested 20 people over the violence, including the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and held meetings with peace committees to cool tensions as anti-riot personnel patrolled the streets and drones were deployed to thwart any untoward incident.
"It (the third) was a huge procession, with people brandishing weapons and I could only see two policemen there. This is negligence on the part of authorities,” Aquib said, claiming that there were 600 to 700 people in it.
In the violence, he said his scooter suffered minor damages and claimed cycles and equipment kept outside his shop were stolen.
"There is a Kali Temple here and my neighbours are Hindus. We have never faced any problems. We’ve been living here peacefully," Aquib said, blaming authorities of negligence.
Fourteen-year-old Faraz hid behind a wheelbarrow to escape the violence.
Scores of people rushed towards their houses, while others shut their shops as the clash broke out, she said.
"The situation here was completely chaotic. Then, I saw the Hanuman Jayanti procession. There were hundreds of people in the procession and they were carrying weapons like swords and pistols," Faraz said.
Sheikh Amzad, a resident of C-Block, said that he was inside the mosque when the violence took place on Saturday evening.
"We were were reading namaz when the procession gathered outside and started screaming 'Maaro inn gaddaro ko'. We were just doing our usual Ramzan rituals, what is wrong in that? Does reading namaz makes one a traitor?” he asked.
Another shopkeeper, Manoj Kumar said that he was at his shop when the incident took place.
"When I saw people rushing to their homes, even I had to shut my shop and rush inside. This (clash) went on for two hours. I have seen verbal altercations between communities, but never witnessed violence of this kind in this area before," he said.
Senior police officials said that right now the situation is totally under control and the matter is being further investigated.
Several right-wing outfits, including the VHP, have alleged that as the procession was passing people from surrounding areas started gathering with sticks and batons. They started attacking and subsequently, stones were hurled which led to the violence, it claimed. PTI ABU ANB ANB
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days: Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
-
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
-
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, the district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,529, and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,178, and the death toll stood at 9,708.
-
Central team inspects SSB at DMCH, sets 2 month deadline to complete project
Taking notice of the inordinate delays in the last six years, an eight-member central team on Saturday conducted an inspection of the construction of a Super Specialty Block at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and directed the executing agency to complete all pending civil works within 45 days and ensure the installation of equipments within 15 days, an official said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics