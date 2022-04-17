Jahangirpuri violence case: Accused Ansar and Aslam sent to 1-day police custody, cops make 6 fresh arrests
Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were on Sunday sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi’s Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital.
During arguments in the court, the Delhi Police claimed that Aslam and Ansar had prior knowledge of the Hanuman Jayanti process would pass through the area. “They got to know about the Shobha Yatra on April 15, and built up this conspiracy. We have to go through the CCTV footage and identify others involved in this case,” the police submitted, according to news agency ANI.
Of the two main accused, Ansar is believed to be the ‘mastermind’ while Aslam opened fire with his pistol during the melee. According to the police, Ansar was previously arrested in two cases of assault.
Meanwhile, the police made six fresh arrests in connection with the violence, with the total number of arrests rising to 20, while two minors were also apprehended, said Usha Rangani, DCP North-West, Delhi Police. “Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigations underway,” the officer said.
A total of nine people sustained injuries as a result of the clash, eight of whom were policemen and one was a local. On Sunday, while there were no fresh clashes, the security was heightened, and the police urged the citizens of Delhi to keep an eye on 'suspicious activities' in their localities.
