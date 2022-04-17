Jahangirpuri violence case: Accused Ansar and Aslam sent to 1-day police custody, cops make 6 fresh arrests

Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were on Sunday sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi’s Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital.

Rohini court sent the two prime accused, Ansar and Aslam to police custody for one day in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, later they will be produced to the court. The remaining 12 have been sent to judicial custody (for 14 days): Advocate Vikas Verma pic.twitter.com/mItvVui5o2 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Click here for live updates on Jahangirpuri clash

During arguments in the court, the Delhi Police claimed that Aslam and Ansar had prior knowledge of the Hanuman Jayanti process would pass through the area. “They got to know about the Shobha Yatra on April 15, and built up this conspiracy. We have to go through the CCTV footage and identify others involved in this case,” the police submitted, according to news agency ANI.

In Rohini court, Delhi Police alleges that the main accused namely Ansar and Aslam got to know about the Shobha Yatra on April 15th and then they built up this conspiracy



Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage and identify others involved in this case." — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Also Read | 14 arrested, nine injured after violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Of the two main accused, Ansar is believed to be the ‘mastermind’ while Aslam opened fire with his pistol during the melee. According to the police, Ansar was previously arrested in two cases of assault.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri violence 'conspirator' Ansar involved in two assault cases: Delhi Police

Meanwhile, the police made six fresh arrests in connection with the violence, with the total number of arrests rising to 20, while two minors were also apprehended, said Usha Rangani, DCP North-West, Delhi Police. “Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigations underway,” the officer said.

Also Read | Muslims in Rajasthan's Kota shower petals amid clashes on Hanuman Jayanti

A total of nine people sustained injuries as a result of the clash, eight of whom were policemen and one was a local. On Sunday, while there were no fresh clashes, the security was heightened, and the police urged the citizens of Delhi to keep an eye on 'suspicious activities' in their localities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON