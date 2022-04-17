Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police uses drone camera for patrolling | Watch

The Delhi Police on Sunday deployed drone surveillance for patrolling in two south Delhi neighbourhoods that have a history of friction amid investigation into the clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where violence ensured between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti a day ago.

The drone footage, shared by the Delhi Police, showed two southeast Delhi localities – Jasola and Jamia Nagar – as the camera panned over the narrow streets and rooftops of buildings. These areas have previously been under attack during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019.

Security forces were caught in a skirmish on Saturday despite efforts to maintain peace when a Hindu-dominated Hanuman Jayanti procession came face-to-face with a group of Muslims.

Eight police personnel and at least one civilian were injured in the national capital's incident. Led by outrage over the incident, similar clashes also erupted in other parts of the country, including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The Delhi Police and Crime Branch are investigating the matter jointly and have, so far, arrested 22 persons, including the man who opened fire. Main accused Ansar and Md Aslam have been sent to one-day police custody, while the remaining have been sent to judicial custody.

Heavy police have been deployed in Jahangirpuri as of Sunday morning to ensure peace and harmony in the area. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, the police informed.