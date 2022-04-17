Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police uses drone camera for patrolling | Watch
- Heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and neighbouring areas in order to maintain peace and harmony in the national capital.
The Delhi Police on Sunday deployed drone surveillance for patrolling in two south Delhi neighbourhoods that have a history of friction amid investigation into the clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where violence ensured between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti a day ago.
The drone footage, shared by the Delhi Police, showed two southeast Delhi localities – Jasola and Jamia Nagar – as the camera panned over the narrow streets and rooftops of buildings. These areas have previously been under attack during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019.
Security forces were caught in a skirmish on Saturday despite efforts to maintain peace when a Hindu-dominated Hanuman Jayanti procession came face-to-face with a group of Muslims.
Eight police personnel and at least one civilian were injured in the national capital's incident. Led by outrage over the incident, similar clashes also erupted in other parts of the country, including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
The Delhi Police and Crime Branch are investigating the matter jointly and have, so far, arrested 22 persons, including the man who opened fire. Main accused Ansar and Md Aslam have been sent to one-day police custody, while the remaining have been sent to judicial custody.
Heavy police have been deployed in Jahangirpuri as of Sunday morning to ensure peace and harmony in the area. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, the police informed.
Mumbai registers 15,609 cases of helmetless riding in 10 days
Mumbai: In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the city traffic police in the past 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for riding without helmets and sent 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers for licence suspension. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on average, every day they had been penalising at least 1200 two-wheeler riders for the offence. The traffic police recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month, said Roushan.
ISRO scientists: Fallen objects parts of Chinese long march rocket
PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
BMC to restore British-era cannons to past glory
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is restoring a pair of British-era cannons, which were lying in a dilapidated condition for several years in a city garden. The cast iron structures are currently inside the Lion's Children Park in Ghatkopar (East). BMC's plan Earlier in August 2021, the civic garden cell asked the BMC Heritage Cell to restore the pair of cannons.
Petrol, CNG price hike: Auto, cab drivers Delhi to go on strike tomorrow
Commuters in Delhi are likely to face problems as several unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday demanding a hike in fare rates and a cut in CNG prices. The unions have refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a panel to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.
Stepfather tortures, kills 3-year-old daughter in Pune
PUNE The Bharati Vidypeeth police on Sunday arrested a stepfather for torturing three-year-old daughter for three days and then killing her by banging her head to a wall. The incident took place at Srikrishna Apartments Building in Ambegaon Budruk . The 24-year-old mother filed an FIR. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Uttam Patil (33). Patil tortured the daughter for three days before brutally killing her.
