On way to detain accused, police team attacked in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police team was attacked on Monday when it was on its way to detain a man allegedly involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri. The man was caught on camera firing a pistol during the violence.

Police said the man’s family threw two stones, which hit a police officer and clarified the situation has been contained and there was no further violence.

“A video was being circulated on social media, showing a man in blue kurta opening fire during the riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. [The] police team of north-west district had gone to his house in CD Park. The family members pelted two stones at them. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. [The] situation is under control,” said a police spokesperson.

The Delhi Police have arrested at least 21 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence on Saturday.

At least eight police personnel and one resident were injured in the violence. A sub-inspector was shot in his hand by the rioters. In the First Information Report, police alleged the rioters’ used guns, swords, and pelted stones.

The violence started during a religious procession carried out by local residents. Police alleged while the procession was passing through the area around 5.30 pm, some locals had a scuffle with people participating in the procession. It later snowballed into clashes and stone-pelting.

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the probe is being conducted by the crime branch and that teams are at the spot to collect evidence.