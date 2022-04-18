On way to detain accused, police team attacked in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police team was attacked on Monday when it was on its way to detain a man allegedly involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri. The man was caught on camera firing a pistol during the violence.
Police said the man’s family threw two stones, which hit a police officer and clarified the situation has been contained and there was no further violence.
“A video was being circulated on social media, showing a man in blue kurta opening fire during the riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. [The] police team of north-west district had gone to his house in CD Park. The family members pelted two stones at them. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. [The] situation is under control,” said a police spokesperson.
The Delhi Police have arrested at least 21 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence on Saturday.
At least eight police personnel and one resident were injured in the violence. A sub-inspector was shot in his hand by the rioters. In the First Information Report, police alleged the rioters’ used guns, swords, and pelted stones.
The violence started during a religious procession carried out by local residents. Police alleged while the procession was passing through the area around 5.30 pm, some locals had a scuffle with people participating in the procession. It later snowballed into clashes and stone-pelting.
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the probe is being conducted by the crime branch and that teams are at the spot to collect evidence.
Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab
Eight trains, including four express ones, were cancelled on Monday after a goods train derailed on the Ambala-Ropar route in Ropar district of Punjab around midnight. Also read: SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab Ambala division railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said that traffic on the route had been disrupted following the incident at 12.30am and added that rail services were likely to resume by Monday evening.
'Carrying out fair, thorough probe': Delhi top cop on clashes on Hanuman Jayanti
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a total of 23 people have been held so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out between two groups during a religious procession last week, while 14 teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The top cop's statement comes after a letter petition to Chief Justice NV Ramana alleged bias by the Delhi Police.
Forensic team at Jahangirpuri clash site, begins probe in Delhi violence
A forensic team on Monday reached the Jahangirpuri clash site to probe the violence that took place in Delhi during a religious procession on the occasion of news agency ANI, Hanuman Jayanti reported. “A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control,” police officials told news agency PTI.
Bommai hints at ‘cabinet rejig, expansion' after Nadda’s visit to Karnataka
A day after BJP national president JP Nadda addressed ruling party workers in Karnataka, sounding the poll bugle for the 2023 assembly elections, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the party high command will soon decide about the cabinet expansion or reshuffle. "JP Nadda ji has stated that a meeting will be held in New Delhi. The party high command will decide about cabinet expansion or reshuffle," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.
Noted Odia music director and singer Prafulla Kar passes away
Noted Odia music director and writer Prafulla Kar, who gave Kar's' voice to around 70 popular Odia films, passed away at his Bhubaneswar home late Sunday night. He was 83 and suffered from old-age-related health ailments. He is survived by his wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar. Expressing chief minister Naveen Patnaik's grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kar's unique contribution to Oriya music and culture will make him memorable.
