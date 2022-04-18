Jahangirpuri violence: ‘Aslam was trying to stop the violence,' says Kin of man held for shooting cop
- Bibi Sakina, Aslam’s sister-in-law, said he was arrested from his house, and played no role in the violence.
The family of Mohmmad Aslam, accused of shooting at a police sub-inspector during the violence at a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday at Jahangirpuri, has said that he is innocent and was only trying to calm the people down, claiming that he was a juvenile.
Bibi Sakina, Aslam’s sister-in-law, said he was arrested from his house, and played no role in the violence. “He is about 15 years old. He is being made a scapegoat. He only tried to clam his friends down. He is loved by one and all in our society, irrespective of their faith,” she said.
When contacted, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that Aslam fired the bullet that injured sub-inspector Medha Lal Meena, and a country-made pistol was recovered from him. “He was involved in a 2020 criminal case, in which his age was recorded as 20 years. While being arrested, he himself claimed told the police that he is 22 years old. Even during the medical examination, the doctor confirmed his age as 21-plus. But, somehow his family members have started giving a twist to dodge the police,” he said.
”No documents have been produced before the police so far to prove that Aslam is a juvenile,” Pathak added.
BJP says ‘Bangladeshis, Rohingya to blame’
A political slugfest ensued a day after violence was reported during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in north west Delhi's Janangirpuri in which nine people were injured. The Bharatiya Janata Party held the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the Rohingya responsible for violence, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was giving them political protection. The Congress, however, termed it a failure of intelligence and blamed the BJP-led central government for it.
Peace bodies work with police to calm simmering tension
The Delhi Police on Sunday organised a meeting of the Aman (peace) Committees to ensure lasting peace in Jahangirpuri after nine people were injured in stone pelting and shooting during communal violence in the area on Saturday evening even as a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
How an altercation became a riot: FIR records escalation of violence
A local Muslim man, Mohammad Ansar, 35, and three-four people from the community, engaged in an altercation with the participants of a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening that led to rioting and violence in north west Delhi's Jahangirpuri, according to an FIR registered by a local police officer. Representatives of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind met deputy commissioner Usha Rangnani on Sunday, and said that the police investigation prima facie appears to be targeting a particular community.
Yamuna pollution levels bounce past limit again
Pollution levels in the Yamuna river continued to fluctuate over the weekend, impacting operations at two key water treatment plants in the Capital, officials of the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday. The Delhi water utility has, as a result, asked Haryana to increase the water flow at two canals in the city to flush pollutants out. Ammonia levels in the Yamuna on Thursday were five times above the maximum treatable limit of 0.9ppm.
Autos, taxis in Capital on strike today to protest fuel price hikes
Residents of Delhi are likely to have a hard time finding autos and taxis (including those linked with ride-hailing services) on Monday, with several unions calling for a strike, demanding that CNG prices be subsidised and fares be revised. The unions said “all” autos and taxis, including those on aggregator platforms like Ola and Uber, will join the strike and keep their vehicles off the road all day.
