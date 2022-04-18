Jahangirpuri violence: ‘Aslam was trying to stop the violence,' says Kin of man held for shooting cop

The family of Mohmmad Aslam, accused of shooting at a police sub-inspector during the violence at a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday at Jahangirpuri, has said that he is innocent and was only trying to calm the people down, claiming that he was a juvenile.

Bibi Sakina, Aslam’s sister-in-law, said he was arrested from his house, and played no role in the violence. “He is about 15 years old. He is being made a scapegoat. He only tried to clam his friends down. He is loved by one and all in our society, irrespective of their faith,” she said.

When contacted, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that Aslam fired the bullet that injured sub-inspector Medha Lal Meena, and a country-made pistol was recovered from him. “He was involved in a 2020 criminal case, in which his age was recorded as 20 years. While being arrested, he himself claimed told the police that he is 22 years old. Even during the medical examination, the doctor confirmed his age as 21-plus. But, somehow his family members have started giving a twist to dodge the police,” he said.

”No documents have been produced before the police so far to prove that Aslam is a juvenile,” Pathak added.

