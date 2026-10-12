After Satya Niketan collapse, MCD razes over 1,000 illegal properties in a month

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took demolition action against more than 1,000 properties across the city between September 6 and October 10 over illegal constructions, as per a statement by chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday.

The Satya Niketan collapse in September led to deaths of seven people and several injured. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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The drive was announced in wake of the Satya Niketan building collapse on September 6 this year, that led to deaths of seven people and several injured.

“MCD is relentlessly taking action against illegal construction and hazardous buildings in the Capital. To ensure public safety and prevent potential accidents, such buildings are being demolished, while properties violating regulations are being sealed. The Chief Minister has directed the corporation to sustain and further accelerate the demolition drive against illegal structures across the city,” the CM’s statement read.

Since September 6, demolition action was taken against 62 properties in Narela, 158 in Rohini, 63 in Civil Lines, 61 in Keshavpuram, 87 in City-SP Zone, 85 in Karol Bagh, 87 in Shahdara South, 115 in Shahdara North, 87 in West Zone, 45 in Najafgarh, 75 in Central Zone and 121 in South Zone, as per the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} During the same period, sealing action was taken against 282 properties -- one in Narela, two in Rohini, eight in Civil Lines, 20 in Keshavpuram, 87 in City-SP Zone, 11 in Karol Bagh, 27 in Shahdara South, 41 in Shahdara North, 23 in West Zone, three in Najafgarh, 18 in Central Zone and 41 in South Zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the same period, sealing action was taken against 282 properties -- one in Narela, two in Rohini, eight in Civil Lines, 20 in Keshavpuram, 87 in City-SP Zone, 11 in Karol Bagh, 27 in Shahdara South, 41 in Shahdara North, 23 in West Zone, three in Najafgarh, 18 in Central Zone and 41 in South Zone. {{/usCountry}}

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From the buildings demolished, 47 (CHECK)have been classified as “dangerous” -- two in Narela, two in Rohini, eight in Civil Lines, two in Keshavpuram, eight in City-SP Zone, 13 in Karol Bagh, one in Shahdara South, eight in West Zone, one in Najafgarh and two in South Zone.

CM Gupta said the concerned agencies must take action in accordance with the rules in cases involving illegal construction and unsafe buildings. “Where demolition is necessary, buildings will be demolished, and properties will be sealed wherever required. The action will not be limited to any one locality but will continue across all zones of Delhi,” she said.