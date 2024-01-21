close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Ahead of polls, Cong sets up four key panels

Ahead of polls, Cong sets up four key panels

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jan 22, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Congress president Kharge also set up the political affairs committee in the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee

In a bid to get its Haryana unit poll-ready, the Congress on Sunday set up four panels, including election, political affairs, and manifesto committees.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File Photo)
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File Photo)

The party also set up a disciplinary committee in the state.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Parliamentary polls are due in April-May while the state assembly elections are slated for later this year.

The pradesh election committee of Haryana, set up by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is headed by the state unit chief Udai Bhan and has former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhry, Deepender Singh Hooda, Raghuvir Singh Kadyan, Aftab Ahmed, Capt Ajay Yadav and Col Rohit Chaudhry, among others, as its members.

The election committee has 24 leaders as well as four ex-officio members -- president, Haryana Pradesh Youth Congress; president, Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress; president, Haryana NSUI; and chief organiser, Seva Dal, Haryana.

Congress president Kharge also set up the political affairs committee in the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

The political affairs committee has 51 members in all with Deepak Babaria, AICC in-charge of the state, as its head.

Bhan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhry, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kadyan, Ahmed, and Capt Yadav are among those who are part of the political affairs committee.

Kharge also set up a 27-member manifesto committee with Geeta Bhukkal as its chairman and Bharat Bhushan Batra as its convener. Additionally, AICC frontal and department chairpersons from Haryana, as well as all PCC cells chairpersons will be part of the manifesto committee, according to a party statement.

A four-member disciplinary action committee has also been set up with Mahendra Pratap as the chairperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On